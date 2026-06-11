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Kuwait air defences engage 24 Iranian drones in fresh wave of attacks

Military says no casualties reported after overnight swarm of hostile UAVs

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Kuwait air defences engaged a wave of hostile missile and drone attacks.
Kuwait air defences engaged a wave of hostile missile and drone attacks.

Kuwait's military said its air defences have engaged a wave of Iranian ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones, according to figures released on Thursday by the Army General Staff Headquarters at the Ministry of Defence and carried by the state news agency KUNA.

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In its latest update, dated June 11, 2026, the Kuwaiti military reported that its air defences engaged 24 Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The figures cover the past 48 hours as well as the period since what the military described as the start of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait.

Since the beginning of the aggression, Kuwaiti air defences have detected and destroyed 379 ballistic missiles, 893 UAVs and 15 cruise missiles, the military said.

The Ministry of Defence framed the statistics as a record of attacks intercepted by Kuwaiti air defences, describing the assault as a heinous Iranian aggression against the country.

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