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Kuwait Petroleum Corp reports drone attacks targeting Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery

Kuwait shuts down refinery units following drone attacks

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Kuwait Petroleum Corp reports drone attacks targeting Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery

KUWAIT: Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, operated by Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), came under drone attacks in the early hours of Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said in a statement.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported that the attacks resulted in a fire in several units within the refinery but caused no injuries, according to preliminary assessments.

Emergency response and firefighting teams were immediately deployed to the site and continue their efforts to contain the situation in accordance with the highest safety standards.

As a precautionary measure, a number of refinery units were shut down, and all necessary procedures were implemented to ensure the safety of personnel and the security of the facility.

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