Motorists can keep impounded vehicles at home for KD2 a day
Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has introduced a smart home vehicle impoundment system allowing motorists to keep impounded vehicles at their homes instead of designated traffic facilities, under an electronically monitored scheme.
Under the new mechanism, a tracking device approved by the General Traffic Department will be installed in the vehicle to ensure compliance with the terms of the impoundment.
The service will apply to traffic offences specified by the authorities and also allows vehicle owners to request the transfer of an impounded vehicle from a traffic facility to their home, provided they comply with the conditions and install the required device.
Motorists using the service will pay an additional fee for the installation of the device at their residence, as well as a daily charge of KD2 for the smart home impoundment service.
The ministry said vehicle owners must not tamper with or damage the monitoring device, must report any malfunction, return the device once the impoundment period ends, and refrain from moving the vehicle beyond the limits set by the traffic authorities.