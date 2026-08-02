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Kuwait introduces smart home vehicle impoundment system under new electronic monitoring scheme

Motorists can keep impounded vehicles at home for KD2 a day

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A view of Kuwait City skyline.
A view of Kuwait City skyline.
AFP

Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has introduced a smart home vehicle impoundment system allowing motorists to keep impounded vehicles at their homes instead of designated traffic facilities, under an electronically monitored scheme.

Under the new mechanism, a tracking device approved by the General Traffic Department will be installed in the vehicle to ensure compliance with the terms of the impoundment.

The service will apply to traffic offences specified by the authorities and also allows vehicle owners to request the transfer of an impounded vehicle from a traffic facility to their home, provided they comply with the conditions and install the required device.

Motorists using the service will pay an additional fee for the installation of the device at their residence, as well as a daily charge of KD2 for the smart home impoundment service.

The ministry said vehicle owners must not tamper with or damage the monitoring device, must report any malfunction, return the device once the impoundment period ends, and refrain from moving the vehicle beyond the limits set by the traffic authorities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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