Dubai Police's 24x7 Smart Home Security System: How to protect your home while travelling this summer

1. Visit the website - homesecurity.dubaipolice.gov.ae and select Login.

2. Click ‘Register’ to create an account. Enter your mobile number, verification code, full name, email address, Emirates ID (also upload a copy of both sides of the Emirates ID), and create a password.

3. Enter your address or simply input your Makani number.

4. Add a secondary contact.

5. Select your package. A detailed breakdown of costs and charges will appear. Agree to the terms, then settle the payment online using a debit or credit card.