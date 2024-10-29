Dubai Police's 24x7 Smart Home Security System: How to protect your home while travelling this summer

Round-the-clock police-linked monitoring for villas while you’re away this summer
Dubai: Worried about leaving your home empty during the summer break? It is natural to feel a little anxious when traveling, especially if no one is around to keep an eye on things.
Fortunately, Dubai residents can now enjoy total peace of mind thanks to a state-of-the-art home security solution. Launched in 2024 by Dubai Police in an exclusive partnership with e&, the Dubai Police Smart Home Security system offers unprecedented protection for your property.
Here is everything you need to know about how this high-tech system works, its top benefits, installation details, and pricing plans.
The Smart Home Security system from Dubai Police is the first and only home security solution in the UAE to offer 24/7 cellular-enabled monitoring integrated directly with law enforcement.
This premium package includes advanced detectors and sensors capable of identifying potential threats while accurately distinguishing between routine and unusual activity. If suspicious activity is detected, an instant alert is sent to a dedicated monitoring center where specialists assess the situation in real time.
To purchase the package, visit the official Dubai Police Home Security website - homesecurity.dubaipolice.gov.ae. Here’s a quick guide to signing up:
1. Visit the website - homesecurity.dubaipolice.gov.ae and select Login.
2. Click ‘Register’ to create an account. Enter your mobile number, verification code, full name, email address, Emirates ID (also upload a copy of both sides of the Emirates ID), and create a password.
3. Enter your address or simply input your Makani number.
4. Add a secondary contact.
5. Select your package. A detailed breakdown of costs and charges will appear. Agree to the terms, then settle the payment online using a debit or credit card.
Once payment is confirmed, you will be notified of your installation date and time.
The system provides an unbroken shield of safety for your villa through a seamless, multi-step verification process:
Once installed, smart sensors and cameras monitor your home 24/7 for unauthorized entry or unusual movement.
If a threat is detected, real-time alerts are sent to the e& command centers. Specialists immediately verify the alert to minimize false alarms.
Once verified, the e& command team promptly routes the emergency alert directly to the Dubai Police Command Centres for immediate dispatch.
The system operates round-the-clock. If you receive a security alert while away or at home, simply follow the live instructions provided by the monitoring team. They will guide you on the exact steps to take, including whether to safely evacuate or wait for police assistance.
Top benefits of the system
Investing in this official security ecosystem comes with exclusive advantages you won't find with standard DIY smart home setups:
Fastest emergency response: Direct integration with Dubai Police Command Centres ensures the quickest response times possible in the UAE.
Centralised villa control: Manage your entire home security via an advanced touchscreen panel that controls both your Smart Home Security and Hassantuk Fire Alarm systems.
24/7 expert oversight: Every single alert is vetted by e& command centers before being passed to Dubai Police, ensuring emergency services are utilized efficiently.
Hassle-free maintenance: Enjoy a completely hands-off ownership experience with remote monitoring and comprehensive onsite maintenance included for all connected devices.
The hardware package is designed to secure your home's perimeter and interior thoroughly:
Advanced motion detectors: These high-tech sensors trigger real-time alerts for unusual movements indoors. They are smart enough to differentiate between routine household activities and genuine threats, keeping false alarms to a minimum.
Door and window sensors: Discreetly installed on key entry points, these sensors immediately notify the 24/7 monitoring center the moment an unauthorized opening is detected.
Intuitive control panel: This sleek touchscreen hub serves as the central brain of your security system, allowing you to easily manage all connected devices and view instant notifications.
You don't have to worry about complicated setups. Once purchased, certified technicians will handle the full installation, optimizing device placement to ensure comprehensive coverage of your property.
To give you long-term confidence, the package includes comprehensive maintenance support for five years. Routine checks, firmware updates, and hardware repairs are fully managed by technicians under this warranty, ensuring your system remains fully operational year-round.
To make top-tier security accessible, Dubai Police and e& offer flexible payment options and installment plans. All listed packages are inclusive of 5% Value Added Tax (VAT) and cover professional installation, 24/7 e& monitoring, Dubai Police integration, and 5-year maintenance support.
One-year package: Dh311 per month (plus Dh261.45 upfront charges)
Three-year package: Dh147 per month (plus Dh261.45 upfront charges)
One-time package: Dh3,261.30 (Full upfront payment)
Note: The upfront charges specifically cover the specialized device installation by certified professionals alongside the onboarding process for continuous 24/7 monitoring.