Dubai Police answer 1.46m calls in Q4 2025 — and hit 99.5% in under 10 seconds

Performance data shows faster call answering, stronger patrol readiness, 99.54% coverage
Dubai Police continue to demonstrate high readiness in protecting the community, with the force’s Command-and-Control Centre handling more than 1.46 million calls during Q4 of 2025, while maintaining one of the fastest emergency response times globally.
His Excellency Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs, reviewed the operational readiness of the General Department of Operations, focusing on preparedness for emergencies, disasters, and rainy weather conditions. The review highlighted efficient patrol deployment, rapid handling of emergency reports, and continuous efforts to safeguard key locations and public property.
The review took place during a performance assessment meeting for the fourth quarter of 2025, attended by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, Brigadier Mohammad Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the General Department of Operations, Brigadier Ahmad Al Muhairi, Director of the Inspection and Control Department, and a number of senior officers.
Operational data presented during the meeting showed that emergency calls were answered with a 99.5 percent response commitment within less than 10 seconds, a significant improvement compared to 91.1 percent in the same period of 2024. The figures reflect Dubai Police’s ability to sustain rapid response standards despite a sharp rise in the number of calls received.
The Command-and-Control Centre plays a central role in managing these reports, acting as the first point of contact for the public and ensuring incidents are handled swiftly and efficiently.
The General Department of Operations also achieved a 99.54 percent security coverage rate across its areas of responsibility during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 98.01 percent in the same period the previous year. The improvement confirms the effectiveness of operational planning and the department’s ability to adapt to changing situations and weather conditions.
During his visit to the Command-and-Control Centre, Major General Al Shamsi reviewed recent technological and operational enhancements that strengthen Dubai Police’s ability to respond to a wide range of security and emergency scenarios. These developments support informed decision making through real time data and intelligent performance indicators, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as one of the safest cities in the world.
At the conclusion of the visit, Al Shamsi honoured several outstanding employees in recognition of their dedication and professionalism, commending the workforce of the General Department of Operations for their teamwork, commitment, and high standards of performance.
