Court and Crime

Dubai Police shut 232 drug promoting websites, help arrest 24 worldwide

Awareness campaigns across social media platforms recorded more than 4.6m beneficiaries

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: Dubai Police assisted in the arrest of 24 suspects worldwide and shared 121 intelligence leads with international law enforcement partners during the final quarter of 2025, according to official figures released on Sunday.

The data, reviewed during a Q4 performance evaluation meeting of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, revealed that 232 websites used for the promotion of illegal substances were also identified and blocked over the three-month period.

Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, chaired the session to assess the force’s impact on both local distribution networks and cross-border trafficking syndicates. Addressing senior officers at the police headquarters, Major General Al Shamsi attributed the results to a heightened reliance on data-driven policing.

Intelligence and global cooperation

"We are committed to continuous training and the adoption of the best international practices," the Major General said, noting that the force has increasingly leveraged artificial intelligence and advanced technological tools to track distribution patterns across the emirate and the country.

The meeting, attended by Assistant Commander-in-Chief Major General Eid Mohammad bin Thani Hareb and Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, detailed the force’s contribution to drug-related arrests at both the Emirate and national levels.

Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza stressed that narcotics remain a cross border challenge requiring strong international cooperation, underlining Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to enhance global partnerships and protect communities.

Digital crackdown and prevention

While operational teams focused on seizures and arrests, the Hemaya International Center reported a significant expansion in its preventative remit. The centre conducted 238 awareness programmes reaching nearly 76,000 individuals in person during the fourth quarter.

Furthermore, digital awareness campaigns across social media platforms recorded more than 4.6 million beneficiaries. These initiatives aimed to reinforce the role of the family in prevention and promote innovation in security awareness.

Officials also reviewed a series of previous evaluation decisions and performance indicators, concluding that the department’s current trajectory aligns with the broader security goals of the UAE.

