Dh2 billion in property sales: CBA Real Estate hits major milestone in Dubai

Founder Salman Bin Ali credits and long-term client relationships for the milestone
Dubai: CBA Real Estate has surpassed Dh2 billion in total property transactions across Dubai, marking a major milestone for the firm and underscoring its steady growth in one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets.
Founder of the company Salman Bin Ali noted that the achievement reflects years of consistent deal-making across residential and investment sectors, including apartments, villas, and off-plan developments. Unlike firms pursuing rapid expansion, he added that CBA Real Estate has built its reputation on long-term relationships with investors and a careful, disciplined approach to property selection.
“Two billion dirhams in transactions is an important milestone for our company,” Salman Bin Ali said. “But it is really the result of hundreds of individual deals where clients made thoughtful, well-informed investment choices.”
Dubai continues to attract investors globally, drawn by its expanding economy, robust infrastructure, and international business connectivity. In this fast-moving market, CBA Real Estate has positioned itself as a firm that prioritizes long-term value over short-term trends.
“A lot of investors believe success comes from moving quickly. In reality, the real advantage comes from patience, waiting for opportunities that truly make sense rather than chasing every new project,” Salman added.
Over the years, he said, the company has advised a diverse range of international clients seeking both lifestyle properties and investment opportunities. Many clients have returned for repeat investments, highlighting the trust built through successful transactions.
“In this industry, relationships matter. When clients see positive results from their first investment, they naturally come back to expand their portfolio,” he noted.
Salman further said: “Dubai remains one of the most exciting property markets in the world. Our focus will continue to be on helping investors make decisions that deliver value not just today, but for many years into the future.”