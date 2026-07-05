Vehicle age limits and stricter record-keeping form part of the updated regulations
Dubai: Kuwait has introduced stricter regulations for car and motorcycle rental companies, requiring comprehensive insurance, bilingual rental contracts and in-car cameras in chauffeur-driven vehicles under a new ministerial decision aimed at strengthening oversight of the sector.
First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Al Yousef issued Ministerial Resolution No. 894 of 2026, amending provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 723 of 2020, which governs vehicle rental activities, according to Aljarida newspaper.
Under the new regulations, rental companies must issue contracts in both Arabic and English, clearly setting out the rights and obligations of both the company and the customer.
Each party must retain either a paper or electronic copy of the agreement, which must be presented to the competent authorities upon request.
The decision also requires companies to maintain paper or electronic records approved by the General Directorate of Traffic. These records must include detailed information about renters and drivers, including their name, nationality, address, telephone number, driving licence details and the rental period. Where the renter is a legal entity, details of its authorised representative must also be recorded.
As part of enhanced security measures, all rental vehicles provided with drivers must be equipped with internal cameras. Rental companies will be required to retain the recorded footage and provide it to the competent authorities whenever requested.
The amendments also introduce new age limits for vehicles used in rental operations.
Motorcycles must be no more than three years old when first licensed for rental and may remain in service for a maximum of six years from the year of manufacture.
Private cars, light commercial vehicles and minibuses with seating for up to 14 passengers must not exceed three years of age at the time of their initial rental licence and may operate in the rental fleet for up to eight years.
Medium commercial vehicles, trucks and buses with seating capacity exceeding 15 passengers must be no more than five years old when first licensed for rental and may remain in service for up to 15 years.
The regulations also make comprehensive insurance compulsory for all rental cars and motorcycles. Insurance coverage must remain valid throughout the vehicle's operational life within the rental fleet, be renewed annually and cannot be cancelled during the licensing period.
In addition, vehicle ownership documents must clearly indicate that the vehicle is designated for rental use.
Existing rental companies and establishments have been granted a three-month grace period to comply with the new requirements before the amendments take effect following their publication in Kuwait's Official Gazette.