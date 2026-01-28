Rule applies to all personal vehicles, including cars, pickups and motorcycles
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has clarified that expatriates are permitted to own a maximum of three vehicles for personal use, an official from the traffic authorities said.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Bouhassan, Assistant Director of the Traffic Awareness Department, said the limit applies to all types of personal vehicles, including cars, pickup trucks and motorcycles.
Bouhassan explained that expatriates may continue to renew the registration of vehicles they already own, provided the total does not exceed the three-vehicle cap. However, registering additional vehicles beyond this limit will not be permitted.
The clarification forms part of the ministry’s efforts to regulate vehicle ownership and streamline traffic management, while ensuring compliance with existing transport regulations.
