Kuwait sets three-vehicle ownership limit for expats

Rule applies to all personal vehicles, including cars, pickups and motorcycles

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Bloomberg file

Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has clarified that expatriates are permitted to own a maximum of three vehicles for personal use, an official from the traffic authorities said.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Bouhassan, Assistant Director of the Traffic Awareness Department, said the limit applies to all types of personal vehicles, including cars, pickup trucks and motorcycles.

Bouhassan explained that expatriates may continue to renew the registration of vehicles they already own, provided the total does not exceed the three-vehicle cap. However, registering additional vehicles beyond this limit will not be permitted.

The clarification forms part of the ministry’s efforts to regulate vehicle ownership and streamline traffic management, while ensuring compliance with existing transport regulations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

