Violators could face jail terms of up to three years
Kuwaiti authorities have reiterated strict penalties against individuals involved in transporting illegal residents or operating unlicensed passenger transport services, warning that violators could face jail terms of up to three years.
According to local media reports, authorities said drivers using vehicles to transport passengers for hire without obtaining the required permits face an immediate settlement fine of KD150.
If cases are referred to court, penalties could range from one to three years in prison and/or fines between KD600 and KD1,000, the reports said.
Authorities added that vehicles used in the violations would be impounded, while arrested expatriates involved in the offences would be referred to traffic police stations for legal action.
Kuwait has intensified inspections and enforcement campaigns targeting labour, residency and transport violations as part of broader efforts to regulate the expatriate workforce and curb illegal activities across the country.