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Kuwait warns of jail terms, hefty fines for illegal passenger transport

Violators could face jail terms of up to three years

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwaiti authorities said drivers using vehicles to transport passengers for hire without obtaining the required permits face an immediate settlement fine of KD150.
Kuwaiti authorities said drivers using vehicles to transport passengers for hire without obtaining the required permits face an immediate settlement fine of KD150.
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Kuwaiti authorities have reiterated strict penalties against individuals involved in transporting illegal residents or operating unlicensed passenger transport services, warning that violators could face jail terms of up to three years.

According to local media reports, authorities said drivers using vehicles to transport passengers for hire without obtaining the required permits face an immediate settlement fine of KD150.

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If cases are referred to court, penalties could range from one to three years in prison and/or fines between KD600 and KD1,000, the reports said.

Authorities added that vehicles used in the violations would be impounded, while arrested expatriates involved in the offences would be referred to traffic police stations for legal action.

Kuwait has intensified inspections and enforcement campaigns targeting labour, residency and transport violations as part of broader efforts to regulate the expatriate workforce and curb illegal activities across the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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