Move aims to accelerate Kuwaitisation of supervisory and support roles
Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs has instructed cooperative societies to terminate the employment of all workers aged 70 and above within 30 days as part of efforts to accelerate the Kuwaitisation of jobs in the sector.
The ministry directed cooperatives to complete the required legal procedures, pay all end-of-service benefits and other financial entitlements, and submit a list of employees affected by the decision within the specified deadline.
The measure forms part of a broader strategy to increase the employment of Kuwaiti nationals in supervisory and support positions while creating more opportunities for younger jobseekers, in line with the government's localisation policy.
The source added that the move also seeks to restructure employment within cooperative societies and address appointments made in previous years on the basis of electoral considerations or personal relationships within some boards, with the aim of strengthening fairness, equal opportunities and operational efficiency across the cooperative sector.