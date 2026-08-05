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Kuwait orders cooperatives to retire workers aged 70 and above

Move aims to accelerate Kuwaitisation of supervisory and support roles

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait orders cooperatives to retire workers aged 70 and above

Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs has instructed cooperative societies to terminate the employment of all workers aged 70 and above within 30 days as part of efforts to accelerate the Kuwaitisation of jobs in the sector.

The ministry directed cooperatives to complete the required legal procedures, pay all end-of-service benefits and other financial entitlements, and submit a list of employees affected by the decision within the specified deadline.

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The measure forms part of a broader strategy to increase the employment of Kuwaiti nationals in supervisory and support positions while creating more opportunities for younger jobseekers, in line with the government's localisation policy.

The source added that the move also seeks to restructure employment within cooperative societies and address appointments made in previous years on the basis of electoral considerations or personal relationships within some boards, with the aim of strengthening fairness, equal opportunities and operational efficiency across the cooperative sector.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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