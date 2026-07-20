Ministry says cameras will improve discipline, oversight and transparency
Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs will activate surveillance cameras across all its centres to strengthen oversight, improve workplace discipline and monitor compliance with official working hours as part of a wider drive to tackle disguised unemployment.
Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Minister Dr Amthal Al Huwaila said the campaign is part of the ministry's efforts to improve performance and enhance the quality of public services.
Speaking to local newspaper Al Jarida, she said disguised unemployment had become one of the ministry's top priorities and would be addressed by redistributing employees according to operational needs, helping fill staffing gaps and achieve a better balance across departments and service centres.
Dr Al Huwaila said the ministry would continue intensive field inspections, alongside visits by officials and specialised monitoring teams, to ensure compliance with official working hours and improve operational efficiency.
She said surveillance cameras would be installed across all ministry centres to strengthen monitoring, enhance transparency and reinforce workplace discipline.
Employees found to have failed to comply with official working hours or neglected their duties would face administrative and legal action, including referral for investigation, she said, stressing there would be no tolerance for violations that disrupted public services or affected visitors.
The minister said the initiative was intended not only to detect violations but also to improve performance, support committed employees, reorganise human resources and deliver more efficient government services.
According to Al Jarida, more than 15 employees at a development centre in Kuwait City have recently been referred for investigation over alleged breaches of attendance and workplace discipline rules.