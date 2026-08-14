School memories from a strict convent childhood

Years later, Conceicao taught us English and history. She could make history feel populated by actual human beings instead of dead men, dates and wars that had to be memorised. We also wrote autobiographies from the point of view of animals. I excelled at these because I possessed a vivid imagination and very little concern for factual accuracy. My teachers thought I would become a fiction writer. The book is still expected. At this rate, it may be published posthumously and marketed as my most carefully developed work.