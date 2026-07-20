New decree bans unauthorised religious facilities and political use of worship sites.
Kuwait has introduced new regulations governing places of worship to ensure they are not used for political activities or non-religious purposes, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al Wasmi said on Sunday.
According to KUNA, the new rules issued through a decree require managers of all places of worship to ensure their facilities comply with legal requirements within a period not exceeding six months from the date the law comes into force.
The law prohibits the construction of any place of worship without obtaining the required permit, Al Wasmi said.
It also bans the use of religious facilities for political purposes or for promoting “radical, fanatical or violent ideologies”.
The minister said a specialised committee comprising representatives from various state bodies has been formed to monitor the implementation of the new regulations.
The committee will ensure places of worship meet the requirements set out under the new law.
Al Wasmi said the regulations aim to preserve the sanctity of places of worship and ensure they promote values such as religious harmony, tolerance and moderation.
The minister added that the law seeks to protect these facilities from misuse while supporting responsible religious practice.