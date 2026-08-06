Henrie saw it happening in real time and couldn't help but laugh at how the rumor mill works. Someone, he explains, watched only the very last moments of the episode, snapped a photo or clip, and slapped it online with a caption declaring Alex dead. From there, it snowballed, before long, "How could they kill her?" was trending, despite nobody involved in making the show ever intending that message. “This is what I love about X,” Henrie, 37, told People. “One person watches the end, probably skips right to the end, takes a video or a picture of the end, and puts it online and is like, ‘Alex is dead.’ Then, suddenly, it’s trending, and everyone’s like, ‘How could they kill her?’”