David Henrie quashes ‘Alex is dead’ panic, teasing an emotional, closure-filled finale
Wizards of Waverly Place was always one of those shows that tried to twist the Disney knife. It wasn't too much, but it was enough to make you feel a little...aww. The original series saw the three Russo siblings compete for the wizard competition, while trying to juggle normal lives and helping their parents out at a subway station.
It can be safe to say, that perhaps more than other Disney shows, WOWP didn't dial down the emotion, and the melodrama. One of the most memorable scenes with Alex's boyfriend Mason panicking on seeing his ex, Juliet, and confessing his love to her. Alex is heartbroken, tearful and sends him away despite his repeated apologies. Later, she tells her brother, "Tell me, we will find normal people."
He answers, with tears, after losing his own girlfriend, "We aren't normal people"
The couples reconcile of course, but it served as a reminder, that the show wasn't afraid of taking a few steps down the less-trodden Disney path.
Clearly, the sequel, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is the same. And, the Season 2 drove the point further, where many fans believed Alex was dead.
Somewhere between poorly timed screenshots and the internet's insatiable appetite for chaos, an entire fandom convinced itself that Disney had murdered its childhood. Moreover, the revelation that Alex was a teen mom, and her boyfriend Mason Greyback died, upset fans further.
David Henrie would like everyone to take a breath.
The actor, who plays Justin Russo and co-executive produces Wizards Beyond Waverly Place alongside Selena Gomez, is finally setting the record straight on the season 2 finale twist that sent fans spiraling. When Alex Russo dove into a portal of dark magic to take down the villainous Lord Morsus, the internet did what the internet does best: panicked first, asked questions never.
Henrie saw it happening in real time and couldn't help but laugh at how the rumor mill works. Someone, he explains, watched only the very last moments of the episode, snapped a photo or clip, and slapped it online with a caption declaring Alex dead. From there, it snowballed, before long, "How could they kill her?" was trending, despite nobody involved in making the show ever intending that message. “This is what I love about X,” Henrie, 37, told People. “One person watches the end, probably skips right to the end, takes a video or a picture of the end, and puts it online and is like, ‘Alex is dead.’ Then, suddenly, it’s trending, and everyone’s like, ‘How could they kill her?’”
Here's his actual take: Alex didn't die. She got pulled into a void. That's it" A disappearance that will be explained. He's promised that this season will finally answer the "where did she go" question everyone's been shouting into the void themselves.
“Never in our wildest dreams did we think we were killing Alex Russo,” the actor adds. “If you actually watch it, she gets sucked into a void, and that’s it. Doesn’t mean she’s dead. She didn’t get incinerated or mauled on camera. She got sucked into a place.”
It's worth remembering Henrie didn't stay silent back in October either. Right after the finale aired, he hopped on X to reassure worried fans that Alex Russo is "tougher than you think," teasing that her story was far from finished.
Now, with season 3, the show's last, premiering August 4, Henrie says the production team has been watching the online meltdown unfold and is ready to address it head-on. He's framing this final chapter as a swing-for-the-fences send-off: emotional, big, and built to deliver closure fans have been begging for. His advice? Keep tissues nearby.
After vanishing into the void at the end of season 2, Selena Gomez's Alex resurfaces in a hazy, dreamlike apartment alongside her oldest friend, Harper Finkle (Jennifer Stone), on what appears to be the day her boyfriend plans to pop the question. Everything about the moment feels right, right up until the door opens and Mason Greyback (Gregg Sulkin) walks through it.
He tells Alex he can't propose, and that deep down, she already knows the reason. He pushes her to really think about why none of this feels like it's supposed to. The realization hits her before he even has to say it out loud, and she says it herself: he's dead.
For a moment, Alex spirals, terrified that his death means hers too. Mason quickly puts that fear to rest. He explains that when she fell through the rift, she landed somewhere caught between worlds, not gone, just stuck — and that he came back specifically to guide her home.
Then comes the part that reframes everything: Mason fills her in on the life she's built since he's been gone. A marriage. A daughter who needs her. A whole future waiting on the other side that has nothing to do with him. He tells her plainly that this is the life she's meant to keep living, and that returning to it isn't optional.
Before she steps back into reality, the two share one last moment together. Alex, stunned that he'd come back just to help her, tells him she can hardly believe it. Mason's response ties the whole scene together with a promise: his love for her isn't going anywhere, and neither is he — not really. He'll be watching over her, even from wherever he's ended up.