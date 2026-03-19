Miley Cyrus confirms Selena Gomez for Hannah Montana 20th anniversary: 'Didn't know how much our friendship meant'

Miley confessed she underestimated the power of their bond
For those who binge-watched Hannah Montana in the 2000s, few things were as exciting as the 'feud' between Hannah and Selena Gomez's snarky Mikayla. No one's going to forget that series of barbed exchanges easily, and we're referring to something as flattering as Mik-cockroach. (Yes, we might remember it a little too well).
Now it's 2025. For the upcoming Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, Miley Cyrus just confirmed the guest list. Miley credited Call Her Daddy host (and ultimate superfan) Alex Cooper for making the impossible happen: Selena Gomez is officially joining the party. Miley confessed she underestimated the power of their bond.
"I love Selena, but I didn’t know how much our friendship meant to the fans," Miley admitted.
Cooper also convinced Miley to open the special by driving from her actual home in Malibu to the soundstage. It’s a full-circle moment, considering Miley’s history with her Malibu home and its rebirth. "I didn’t think about the correlation between Hannah’s house in Malibu and my house in Malibu," Miley explained, adding, "And my house burning down and me rebuilding.”
Miley also opened up about returning to her Hannah Montana catalog, including performing Best of Both Worlds for the first time since 2008, revealing that it only took three rehearsals for it to start feeling natural again.
"It was literally a bike. The dancers were doing stuff, and I’m like, ‘That’s not original!’ " she laughed. "And they’re like, 'Well, we’re trying to make it modern.' I’m like, 'It ain’t broke — don’t fix it!'"
For years, there were many rumours about an actual feud between Selena and Miley. Selena told W in 2016, “We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff-Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy. ’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.”
Hannah Montana premiered on Disney Channel in 2006 and ran for four seasons. The series starred Miley Cyrus as Miley Stewart, an average teenager living a double life as a global pop star. To maintain her anonymity, she disguised her alter-ego with an iconic blonde wig.
The main cast also featured:
Emily Osment as Miley’s best friend, Lilly Truscott.
Mitchel Musso as their close friend, Oliver Oken.
Jason Earles as Miley's older brother, Jackson Stewart.
Billy Ray Cyrus as Miley’s father and manager, Robby Ray Stewart