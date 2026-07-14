Dubai strengthens social sector as 38 professionals take oath, bringing licensed workforce to 1,144

“We firmly believe that investing in the qualification and licensing of social professionals is, at its core, an investment in people and in the quality of life they deserve. By cultivating highly qualified professionals who uphold the highest academic, professional, and ethical standards, we are laying the foundation for a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable social sector — one that is fully equipped to anticipate and respond to the evolving needs of society, and to elevate the quality of services delivered to individuals and families across the emirate,” she said.