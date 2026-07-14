Dubai strengthens social sector as 38 professionals take oath, bringing licensed workforce to 1,144

The oath marks the final stage of the licensing pathway
Dubai’s social sector has reached another milestone with 38 professionals completing their licensing requirements and taking the professional oath, strengthening the emirate’s growing network of qualified experts across social, psychological and educational disciplines.
The latest cohort, the third group of licensed social professionals for 2026, took the oath before Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA), bringing the total number of officially licensed and accredited social professionals in Dubai to 1,144.
The move aligns with the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to build the world’s most cohesive, sustainable and leading social ecosystem.
Since the introduction of the professional licensing framework, 991 professionals had been licensed by the end of 2025, while 115 professionals received their licences during the first half of 2026. Together, they represent a wide range of specialisations supporting Dubai’s social development landscape.
The growth of the social sector is supported by an updated legislative framework established through Law No. (12) of 2026 concerning the Community Development Authority, which authorises CDA to regulate, license and oversee social professionals across the emirate.
The professional oath requirement is mandated under Article (14) of the Executive Regulation of Executive Council Resolution No. (20) of 2011. It also reflects the objectives of the 2026 law, which introduced a comprehensive professional classification and licensing system.
The oath marks the final stage of the licensing pathway, confirming that professionals are academically qualified and ethically prepared to begin their careers.
Dubai’s licensing framework recognises a broad range of specialised professions designed to meet the evolving needs of the community.
These include Psychologist, Assistant Psychologist, Social Worker, Social Counsellor, Special Education Teacher, Assistant Behaviour Analyst, Assistant Learning Support Professional and Behaviour Analyst.
Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, said the continued expansion of licensed social professionals reflects Dubai’s commitment to strengthening the sector through a forward-looking approach.
“We firmly believe that investing in the qualification and licensing of social professionals is, at its core, an investment in people and in the quality of life they deserve. By cultivating highly qualified professionals who uphold the highest academic, professional, and ethical standards, we are laying the foundation for a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable social sector — one that is fully equipped to anticipate and respond to the evolving needs of society, and to elevate the quality of services delivered to individuals and families across the emirate,” she said.
She added that the continued rise in licensed professionals highlights the progress made under Dubai’s vision for the sector.
“The sustained growth in the number of licensed professionals stands as a testament to the success of this vision. From 450 licensed professionals at the beginning of 2024, we have today surpassed more than two and a half times that number in just two and a half years — a milestone that speaks volumes about the remarkable progress Dubai has achieved in advancing its social sector,” she said.
Highlighting the importance of the professional oath, Her Excellency said it represents more than a formal ceremony.
“The professional oath is far more than a ceremonial milestone — it is a solemn ethical and professional commitment that enshrines the values of responsibility, integrity, and accountability, while deepening public trust in social professionals and the institutions they represent,” she said.
“At the Community Development Authority, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing the professional licensing framework and enhancing the capabilities of both Emirati and resident professionals alike. This work is guided by the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and reflects our unwavering ambition to position Dubai as a global benchmark for excellence in social services and quality of life.”
She added that the milestone reflects Dubai’s approach of turning ambition into measurable progress.
“What we celebrate today embodies Dubai’s enduring approach of transforming vision into tangible achievement — reaffirming that people, family, and community will always remain at the heart of the emirate’s priorities. This is ‘Dubai-It’: the Dubai of actions, achievements, innovation, people, families, and community,”