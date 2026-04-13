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DHCA rolls out payment relief for healthcare sector in Dubai

New initiatives include instalment-based payment plans, fee waivers, flexible leasing

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Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
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The Dubai Healthcare City Authority has introduced a set of economic support measures aimed at strengthening its business community
The Dubai Healthcare City Authority has introduced a set of economic support measures aimed at strengthening its business community
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Dubai: The Dubai Healthcare City Authority has introduced a set of economic support measures aimed at strengthening its business community and promoting long-term sustainable growth within Dubai Healthcare City.

Announced through the Government of Dubai Media Office on April 13, 2026, the initiatives reflect Dubai’s broader commitment to supporting key economic sectors and enhancing their resilience in a changing business environment.

The package of measures includes a waiver of reinstatement fees and late renewal penalties for commercial licences renewed between April 1 and June 30, 2026. Businesses will also be able to pay renewal fees in instalments through structured payment plans, including post-dated cheques, with extended timelines up to September 30, 2026.

Flexible leasing

Additional flexibility has been introduced for leasing arrangements within the free zone, allowing companies to postpone payments or restructure dues into instalments upon request. Related deferment charges and cheque return fees have also been waived to ease financial pressure on partners.

Issam Galadari, CEO of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said the measures are designed to support business continuity and long-term growth across the ecosystem.

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He added that the initiatives form part of DHCA’s broader strategy to maintain a stable and enabling environment for investment and specialised healthcare services in Dubai.

Eligible partners can apply for the support measures in line with specified criteria and timelines, with DHCA reaffirming its commitment to helping businesses expand from Dubai’s leading healthcare free zone.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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