DHCA rolls out payment relief for healthcare sector in Dubai

Additional flexibility has been introduced for leasing arrangements within the free zone, allowing companies to postpone payments or restructure dues into instalments upon request. Related deferment charges and cheque return fees have also been waived to ease financial pressure on partners.

The package of measures includes a waiver of reinstatement fees and late renewal penalties for commercial licences renewed between April 1 and June 30, 2026. Businesses will also be able to pay renewal fees in instalments through structured payment plans, including post-dated cheques, with extended timelines up to September 30, 2026.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.