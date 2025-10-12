GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

Dubai Healthcare City Authority announces Dh1.3 billion expansion plan

New LEED-certified tower and medical complex to boost global healthcare investment

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
The first phase will include a LEED Platinum-certified office tower, a purpose-built medical complex, and new infrastructure facilities aimed at supporting sustainable growth and attracting international investors.
The first phase will include a LEED Platinum-certified office tower, a purpose-built medical complex, and new infrastructure facilities aimed at supporting sustainable growth and attracting international investors.
@DXBMediaOffice/X

Dubai: Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the regulator of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), has announced a Dh1.3 billion development plan for DHCC Phase 1, reinforcing its status as a leading global destination for healthcare and wellness investment.

The first phase will include a LEED Platinum-certified office tower, a purpose-built medical complex, and new infrastructure facilities aimed at supporting sustainable growth and attracting international investors.

Sustainability and innovation at the core

Issam Galadari, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said the new projects reflect DHCA’s long-term vision to strengthen Dubai’s healthcare infrastructure while aligning with national goals.

“Our upcoming development plan, starting with these flagship projects, reflects our commitment to contribute to the advancement of Dubai’s healthcare infrastructure,” Galadari said. “By creating an ecosystem that attracts investments, fosters innovation, and integrates sustainability with world-class design, we are aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050.”

Flagship projects to redefine DHCC

The LEED Platinum-certified office building — the first of its kind within DHCC — is designed by award-winning firm P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd. The 13,000-square-metre structure spans three basement levels and nine floors, offering flexible office spaces and ground-floor retail outlets. It sets a new benchmark for sustainable urban design in Dubai’s healthcare sector.

The purpose-built medical complex, designed by Design and Architecture Bureau (DAR), covers 5,800 square metres and includes two basement levels and five floors. It will house adaptable spaces for surgical facilities, diagnostics, laboratories, outpatient clinics, and medical offices, with smart parking and shell-and-core layouts to accommodate future healthcare needs.

Building for the future

To support accessibility, DHCA will also construct multi-storey car parks with EV charging stations, Salik-integrated smart parking, and full accessibility features.

Allae Almanini, Chief Operating Officer at DHCA, said: “Our priority is to deliver infrastructure that enables growth and instils confidence among healthcare providers and investors.”

Construction is set to begin in December 2025, with completion scheduled for November 2027.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiHealth

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The initiative is part of UAE's aggressive push towards new modes of transportation, including drones and flying cars, to reduce traffic congestion and embrace cutting-edge technology, positioning the emirate as a pioneer in smart mobility solutions.

Dubai drone delivery to cover 70% of city by 2030

3m read
The new phase focuses on simplifying complex health topics, promoting responsible communication, and using creative storytelling to engage audiences across digital platforms.

‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ enters new phase

3m read
Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis at Edufair

Edufair: Take psychometric tests before picking degrees

2m read
UAE banks to end one-time passwords by end of 2025

UAE banks to end one-time passwords by end of 2025

1m read