Dubai Healthcare City Authority announces Dh1.3 billion expansion plan

“Our upcoming development plan, starting with these flagship projects, reflects our commitment to contribute to the advancement of Dubai’s healthcare infrastructure,” Galadari said. “By creating an ecosystem that attracts investments, fosters innovation, and integrates sustainability with world-class design, we are aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050.”

The purpose-built medical complex, designed by Design and Architecture Bureau (DAR), covers 5,800 square metres and includes two basement levels and five floors. It will house adaptable spaces for surgical facilities, diagnostics, laboratories, outpatient clinics, and medical offices, with smart parking and shell-and-core layouts to accommodate future healthcare needs.

The LEED Platinum-certified office building — the first of its kind within DHCC — is designed by award-winning firm P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd. The 13,000-square-metre structure spans three basement levels and nine floors, offering flexible office spaces and ground-floor retail outlets. It sets a new benchmark for sustainable urban design in Dubai’s healthcare sector.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

