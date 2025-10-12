Dubai Healthcare City Authority announces Dh1.3 billion expansion plan

New LEED-certified tower and medical complex to boost global healthcare investment
Dubai: Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the regulator of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), has announced a Dh1.3 billion development plan for DHCC Phase 1, reinforcing its status as a leading global destination for healthcare and wellness investment.
The first phase will include a LEED Platinum-certified office tower, a purpose-built medical complex, and new infrastructure facilities aimed at supporting sustainable growth and attracting international investors.
Issam Galadari, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said the new projects reflect DHCA’s long-term vision to strengthen Dubai’s healthcare infrastructure while aligning with national goals.
“Our upcoming development plan, starting with these flagship projects, reflects our commitment to contribute to the advancement of Dubai’s healthcare infrastructure,” Galadari said. “By creating an ecosystem that attracts investments, fosters innovation, and integrates sustainability with world-class design, we are aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050.”
The LEED Platinum-certified office building — the first of its kind within DHCC — is designed by award-winning firm P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd. The 13,000-square-metre structure spans three basement levels and nine floors, offering flexible office spaces and ground-floor retail outlets. It sets a new benchmark for sustainable urban design in Dubai’s healthcare sector.
The purpose-built medical complex, designed by Design and Architecture Bureau (DAR), covers 5,800 square metres and includes two basement levels and five floors. It will house adaptable spaces for surgical facilities, diagnostics, laboratories, outpatient clinics, and medical offices, with smart parking and shell-and-core layouts to accommodate future healthcare needs.
To support accessibility, DHCA will also construct multi-storey car parks with EV charging stations, Salik-integrated smart parking, and full accessibility features.
Allae Almanini, Chief Operating Officer at DHCA, said: “Our priority is to deliver infrastructure that enables growth and instils confidence among healthcare providers and investors.”
Construction is set to begin in December 2025, with completion scheduled for November 2027.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox