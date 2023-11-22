What is the brand identity change about?

The academic health entity in Dubai was known as Dubai Academic Health Corporation which was established in 2021. It has now been rebranded as Dubai Health.

What has happened with the rebranding?

With the rebranding, the entity is offering an integrated academic health system that aims to advance health services in Dubai by clubbing together healthcare, medical education and scientific research. The new identity encapsulates essential pillars that underscore collaborative teamwork, aiming to consolidate Dubai’s leadership in advancing healthcare excellence across the domains of health, education and research.

Why did Dubai decide to go for this healthcare model?

The top health systems worldwide, e.g., Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins, etc., prioritise care, education, and research, integrating facilities, personnel, and philanthropy for healthcare advancement. Affiliations with universities underscore the academic influence on patient outcomes and societal well-being.

Some include philanthropic foundations. Dubai’s leadership decided to adopt this model to ensure that the emirate’s health system also reaches the world-class level.

Why is it considered a milestone?

The establishment of a new phase in Dubai’s health system has been timed to mark 53 years after the first healthcare entity of the emirate, the Department of Health and Medical Services or DoHMS, was set up in November 1970.

How is Dubai Health different from DHA?

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was providing care and regulating healthcare providers and professionals after DoHMS was rebranded as DHA in 2007. Dubai Health will now be in charge of health service delivery and patient care in Dubai, while DHA will continue to be the regulatory authority.

What will be the scope of DHA now?

DHA sets the strategies and makes policies. It regulates the healthcare sector, issues licences to healthcare providers and professionals and conducts inspections. It will continue to manage the insurance sector, the financing of the healthcare system and public health policies.

How will Dubai Health deliver care?

Dubai Health has taken over the role of overseeing healthcare services of six hospitals, 26 ambulatory health centres, 20 medical fitness centres, as well as the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Al Jalila Foundation.

Which are the hospitals under Dubai Health?

Rashid Hospital, Dubai Hospital, Latifa Hospital, Hatta Hospital, Jebel Ali Hospital (Emergency and Trauma Centre) and Al Jalila Children’s Hospital.

What is the new toll-free number to book appointments in these hospitals?

Dubai Health has launched a new toll-free number – 80060 – for appointment booking at these hospitals and for enquiries related to the entities under Dubai Health.

Can patients use this number to register complaints?

Patients can raise health services-related complaints to Dubai Health. However, medico-legal cases, especially those involving medical negligence, will be handled by DHA.

Which are the medical education institutions under Dubai Health?

Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, College of Medicine, College of Nursing and Midwifery. It will also oversee research and graduate studies and postgraduate medical education in the emirate.

How about the private sector?

Dubai Health will work in partnership with the private sector on the patient’s journey on different outcomes. For instance, with a hospital in the private sector, Dubai Health can have an education mission or a research mission or even both together.

Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, during a recent Media Majlis. Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran | Gulf News

What benefits can patients get?

Dubai Health aims to enhance the quality of patient care in the emirate. It envisions its professionals collaborating across multidisciplinary teams to provide compassionate, evidence-based care, centred on the patients and their families.

How will healthcare professionals benefit?

Healthcare professionals can conduct research and see the research findings getting translated into clinical applications, benefiting patients directly. They can don multiple roles as faculty members, investigators in research projects and consultants in hospitals.

What is the value proposition of Dubai Health?

Enhancing health outcomes, improving efficiency and coverage, attracting strategic investment in life science, promoting research and innovation, recruiting and retaining exceptional talent and building local health capacity.

What is its vision and mission?

‘Together we advance health for humanity,’ is the vision of Dubai Health. Its mission is to “serve to impact lives and shape the future of health through the integration of care, learning, discovery and giving.

What are the values that it holds?

Patient first (primary value), respect, excellence, teamwork, integrity, and empathy.

Who are in the Board of Directors?

Chairman Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and board members Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, Prof Sir Ian Andrew Greer, Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, who is also the CEO of Dubai Health, and Prof Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, the deputy CEO.