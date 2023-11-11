Dubai: In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the future of the emirate’s healthcare sector, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved the new brand identity for ‘Dubai Health’, the emirate’s first integrated academic health system that seeks to enhance the quality of patient care in the city.

The new identity encapsulates essential pillars that underscore collaborative teamwork, aiming to consolidate Dubai’s leadership in advancing healthcare excellence across the domains of health, education and research.

Sheikh Hamdan directed the transformation of Dubai into a leading global model for advancing human health by providing highly efficient medical services and adhering to the best international practices in healthcare. He also underscored the significance of enhancing the academic aspect of the healthcare system to achieve the desired outcomes for the sector in the next phase.

The unveiling of the new brand identity for ‘Dubai Health’ took place at a press conference recently held at the Dubai Press Club. The event was attended by Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), along with several healthcare providers in the emirate.

Brand identity

The ‘Dubai Health’ brand identity finds its inspiration in the attributes of care, learning and discovery, rooted in a strong tradition of giving as depicted in the brand’s logo. Symbolised by three arches anchored by a foundation, the logo’s central arch serves as a representation of care, expressed through compassionate guardianship and nurturing of boundless potential. The secondary arches represent learning and discovery, while the solid base of the logo stands for giving.

Through the integration of these four missions, Dubai aligns with leading academic health systems worldwide, enhancing patient outcomes and fostering accessibility and sustainability within its healthcare sector.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, said: “The new brand identity builds on Dubai’s robust healthcare system and is a significant step towards shaping a new paradigm of excellence for the sector. The healthcare sector is the cornerstone of the wellbeing of our communities and pivotal to realising our vision of a world-class healthcare system.”

He added: “We are dedicated to continually enhancing Dubai’s health system and helping it evolve with a transformative care model poised to tangibly enhance community health and shape the future of healthcare in Dubai and beyond. Strengthening the sustainability and resilience of our health sector is integral to achieving the objectives outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Integrated health system

As the first academic health system in the city, ‘Dubai Health’ is strongly committed to providing the best outcomes for patients through evidence-based care. ‘Dubai Health’ oversees six hospitals, 26 ambulatory health centres and 20 medical fitness centres. The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Al Jalila Foundation also operate under the umbrella of ‘Dubai Health’.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, said: “‘Dubai Health’ underscores our commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of the community in Dubai. Academic health systems worldwide have consistently demonstrated an elevated standard of patient care by seamlessly integrating knowledge, people and capabilities.”

He added: “The world’s top 10 ranked hospitals are affiliated with renowned medical schools and universities within academic health systems. Through the integration of care, learning, discovery and giving, ‘Dubai Health’ aligns with global best practices, harnessing the transformative power of an integrated academic health system for the emirate.”

‘Patient First’ promise

‘Dubai Health’s’ primary value is ‘Patient First’, which encompasses a dedication to delivering high-quality care, ensuring patient safety and promoting a positive patient experience.

Dr Sharif said: “We are dedicated to achieving integration of the health system through the new corporate identity, encompassing care, learning, discovery and giving, with the aim of positioning ‘Dubai Health’ as a global benchmark in patient care and health outcomes. This marks a new phase in realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global healthcare destination.

“Our mission of integration serves as an engine for innovation, dedicated to the patient. We believe that through instilling this transformative mindset and uniting as one system we can advance health to new heights of patient-centric excellence. The new corporate identity reflects our vision to contribute to Dubai’s pursuit of a sustainable, knowledge-based economy, supporting the growth and performance of the health sector,” Dr Sharif added.

“In the ever-progressing field of medicine and health sciences, continuous learning is pivotal. At the heart of our academic health system is a commitment to ensure that we are well-versed in the latest medical discoveries, technological breakthroughs and progressive best practices. This scholarly-driven ethos not only advances the healthcare field but also enhances the care received by our patients.”

Unified vision

During the press conference, Dr Sharif explained that the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is responsible for ensuring a high-quality healthcare system in the emirate. This is achieved by organising and developing necessary policies and legislation to safeguard public health, enhance the standard of living, and introduce a health strategy geared towards enabling Dubai to meet its future needs.

On the other hand, ‘Dubai Health’, with its primary commitment to enhancing human health and a dedicated focus on improving the patient experience within the healthcare sector, assumes the responsibilities of establishing global standards grounded in scientific evidence for patient care. It aims to enhance health outcomes through rigorous scientific research and bring about a transformative shift in education by refining the patient journey and preparing qualified professionals to meet future requirements. Additionally, it emphasises the significance of health endowment due to its impact on supporting health and preserving individual lives.

Dr Sharif noted that the new brand identity of ‘Dubai Health’, along with its future vision, aligns with and complements the Dubai Health Authority’s efforts to strengthen Dubai’s standing as a global exemplar in delivering the best healthcare and treatment to patients.

‘Dubai Health’ provides a spectrum of benefits designed to attract strategic investments in health sciences, foster governance development, enhance operational efficiency, improve healthcare outcomes, build local health capabilities, attract and retain distinguished talent and promote research and innovation.

Milestones

‘Dubai Health’s’ team of over 11,000 professionals collaborate across multidisciplinary teams to provide compassionate, evidence-based care centred on the patient and their families. ‘Dubai Health’ has attained several milestones, with its hospitals recording over 4.7 million outpatient visits, nearly 350,000 emergency department visits and over 60,000 patient admissions in 2022. Notably, it has drawn in over 1,000 learners from various disciplines worldwide, provided 60 scholarships and 100 research grants and offered a total of 8,686 patients in need medical support.

Since 2016, ‘Dubai Health’ has also contributed significantly to studies and research, issuing more than 1,114 scientific and clinical research papers. The importance of this research lies in recognising that individual well-being is a pivotal factor in prosperity and psychological comfort, subsequently impacting productivity and national development. The advancement of the academic healthcare sector stands as a key indicator of a country’s progress and the well-being of its citizens.