Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has taken a significant step forward in the fight against cancer by launching updated scientific guidelines for breast, cervical, and colon cancer. These guidelines, based on the latest international practices, aim to enhance the efficiency of health workers, provide superior preventive and curative services to cancer patients, and raise awareness about the critical importance of early detection.
The updated guidelines were introduced at a training workshop held in Dubai in collaboration with AstraZeneca. Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, and Dr. Buthaina Bin Belaila, Head of the Non-Communicable Disease Department, attended the workshop, which brought together a host of professionals from relevant sectors and departments.
The guidelines have been meticulously curated by a team of experts and specialists in the field of cancer to incorporate the latest medical research and technologies. The launch comes as part of the ministry’s continuous efforts to enhance healthcare and increase awareness regarding early screening and disease prevention.
The scientific guidelines feature current recommendations for early diagnosis, necessary examinations, and available treatments for detected cases. The guides will serve as a vital reference for healthcare professionals, assisting them in delivering appropriate healthcare and making informed decisions to improve recovery rates and patients’ quality of life.
Improving results
Dr. Al Rand said: “The updated scientific guidelines will be used as a critical tool for improving the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of breast, colon, and cervical cancer, backed by the latest research and scientific studies. They equip individuals and healthcare professionals with reliable and comprehensive information.
“We, at the Ministry of Health, are committed to advancing medical research and development, offering innovative solutions to address contemporary and future health challenges. We will forge strong partnerships with healthcare and community institutions to promote better health and disease prevention.”
Al Rand emphasised that the ministry’s launch of the updated guide marks a significant milestone in MoHAP’s continuous efforts to enhance the skillset of healthcare providers, thereby offering better care for patients. This, in turn, contributes significantly to the reduction of cancer mortality rates, aligning with the National Plan for Noncommunicable Diseases.
He noted that the primary goal of this plan is to lower cancer rates, an objective the ministry aims to achieve through the rigorous application and periodic review of these guidelines.
Dr Buthaina Bin Belaila stressed that the ministry consistently revises scientific guidelines to align with the latest international standards. This process involves integrating cutting-edge medical research and technologies, a task managed by a dedicated team of scientists and medical experts specializing in cancer control. This will certainly result in the guidelines becoming a trustworthy scientific reference for health professionals and society alike.