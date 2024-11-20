In just the last five years, the introduction of technological advances and mobile applications have enabled services such as telehealth to flourish, allowing personalised remote consultations that were not possible before. Digitisation has moved 80 to 90 per cent of claims online, replacing traditional paper forms. Making appointments has also moved largely online, creating efficiencies that reduce time in the waiting rooms and improve customer satisfaction. Insurance company portals and comparison sites have also benefited consumers and allowed them to more easily find the solutions that are right for them with only a few clicks.

Leading providers are now positioned to leverage advancements across other sectors such as behavioural sciences through dedicated mobile apps such as telematics and wellness apps. The benefits to consumers and insurers alike will be profound. They include the creation of a far wider range of products and services that are better tailored to the needs of individual customers. For example, insurers will be able to analyse customer behaviours and claim patterns to offer flexible products that accurately reflect their particular needs, as opposed to off-the-shelf, standardised policies and certificates. Companies will also be able to price their products more accurately, so that they can provide excellent value to the customer while ensuring reasonable returns.