Premier waterfront retreat to boost Ras Al Khaimah’s events and tourism appeal

New mangrove-side destination to feature premium leisure experiences
Dubai: A new premier hospitality destination is set to strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s growing reputation as a leading hub for tourism, weddings and corporate events, with the upcoming opening of Rotana Ras Al Khaimah – The Mangroves.
Nestled within the emirate’s serene mangrove landscape, Rotana Ras Al Khaimah – The Mangroves, a 258-key property, is preparing to welcome guests with a blend of contemporary luxury, nature-inspired experiences and large-scale event facilities designed for both leisure and business travellers.
The hotel aims to position itself as a major destination for conferences, social celebrations and waterfront weddings, supported by one of the largest pillar-free ballrooms in the emirate. The venue is designed to host gala dinners, exhibitions, weddings and large corporate gatherings, while 10 flexible meeting rooms – six with natural daylight and sweeping mangrove views – cater to executive meetings and conferences.
The property will also feature outdoor waterfront venues and alfresco event spaces, offering open-air settings for bespoke celebrations and social occasions.
Officials said the destination is expected to attract couples seeking scenic waterfront weddings, with dedicated ceremony spaces overlooking the mangroves, luxury bridal facilities and personalised event planning services.
“Ras Al Khaimah is an emirate of remarkable natural beauty, and our location among the mangroves reflects our commitment to creating an experience deeply connected to the spirit of this destination,” said Chadi Nicolas, General Manager of the Rotana Ras Al Khaimah – The Mangroves.
“We are creating a landmark destination that will become central to some of the emirate’s most significant corporate, social and cultural events,” he added.
The development will also introduce a range of dining concepts, including Terra Restaurant for Mediterranean-inspired all-day dining.
For wellness and recreation, guests will have access to the Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club, featuring swimming pools for adults and children, a fitness centre, jacuzzi, sauna and steam rooms, massage facilities, squash and tennis courts, beach volleyball and water sports activities.
Families will also benefit from dedicated indoor and outdoor play areas for children.
Set against the backdrop of the emirate’s mangroves, the new property is expected to add further momentum to Ras Al Khaimah’s expanding hospitality and events sector as the emirate continues to attract regional and international visitors.