Iran war: All relief measures UAE residents, businesses got since March 2026

Dubai: The UAE has introduced a wide-ranging package of financial and administrative relief measures since the outbreak of the Iran conflict in March 2026, as authorities moved to shield businesses and residents from regional economic disruption.

The advisory firm added that the initiatives “help preserve short-term liquidity, reduce compliance and administrative burdens, and promote economic stability, while allowing sufficient time for a measured and sustainable recovery of the economy.”

Analysts at KPMG noted the UAE’s economic response package was designed to provide “timely and focused relief by easing short-term financial pressures, supporting business continuity, and protecting employment in response to the ongoing regional conflict.”

The measures come as businesses across the Gulf face uncertainty linked to shipping disruptions, higher insurance and freight costs, softer tourism demand in some segments and broader regional volatility.

Banks have rolled out loan repayment relief and restructuring support for customers. Dubai authorities have deferred government fees, extended customs deadlines and eased some residency-related procedures. Regulators have also granted temporary flexibility on reporting and compliance requirements.

The support measures — announced by the Central Bank, Dubai authorities, regulators and UAE banks — have focused on preserving liquidity, keeping credit flowing through the economy and reducing short-term operating costs for businesses.

These buffers are normally maintained by banks to absorb stress during periods of economic turbulence. Temporarily easing these requirements increased lending capacity across the banking system and gave lenders more room to continue extending credit.

The temporary regulatory relief allowed banks to avoid immediate migration of affected loans into Stage 2 or Stage 3 categories under accounting rules. This reduced the risk of businesses suddenly losing access to financing because of short-term disruptions tied to supply chains, tourism flows, shipping or consumer demand. The measure was particularly important for sectors such as aviation, logistics, hospitality and trade.

One of the most significant measures involved temporary flexibility in how banks classify loans impacted by conflict-related disruptions. Normally, banks are required to move stressed loans into higher-risk categories if repayments become delayed or if borrowers show signs of financial strain.

On March 17, the Central Bank of the UAE launched what it described as a Five-Pillar Financial Institution Resilience Package. The objective was to maintain financial stability, prevent a tightening of credit conditions and ensure banks continued lending to businesses and individuals affected by regional uncertainty.

Several lenders also expanded hardship support programmes for SMEs, which were viewed as particularly vulnerable to sudden cash-flow disruptions. Banks said the support was intended to help customers manage short-term pressure linked to higher operating costs, shipping delays and weaker business activity in some sectors.

Alongside the Central Bank measures, UAE lenders introduced their own support programmes for retail customers and businesses affected by regional uncertainty. According to banking sector figures, lenders collectively extended around Dh6.2 billion in relief and support measures for affected customers.

The regulator’s intervention was intended to prevent a broader credit squeeze at a time when businesses were already dealing with uncertainty around shipping routes, travel demand and operating costs.

The Central Bank also made clear that banks were expected to continue supporting customers rather than sharply reducing exposure. The guidance specifically highlighted sectors facing heightened pressure because of regional developments, including:

The package also included relief on municipal charges. KPMG noted that “establishments are permitted to defer the payment of housing fees relating to staff and labor accommodation collected by Dubai Municipality for 3 months.”

The postponement lasted for three months and was intended to support hotel operators and tourism-related businesses dealing with softer demand and travel uncertainty. The tourism sector was viewed as one of the industries most exposed to regional geopolitical developments.

Dubai authorities introduced a three-month deferral for a range of government administrative, registration and renewal fees. The measure aimed to reduce immediate cash outflows for businesses managing uncertain operating conditions. The deferrals applied across several government-related services between April and June 2026.

Dubai also introduced a virtual warehouse initiative allowing temporary duty-free import of certain high-value goods. The programme initially focused on artwork and specialised goods. The initiative removed the need for financial guarantees under some temporary admission procedures.

The extension was intended to help businesses dealing with shipping disruptions and delays linked to regional instability. The flexibility reduced pressure on companies facing longer freight routes, rerouting challenges and supply-chain bottlenecks.

One of the most significant measures involved customs declaration timelines.“The grace period for export and transit customs declarations has been extended from 30 days to 90 days, with the option of renewal for a further equivalent period of up to 6 months, subject to compliance with applicable tax and customs regulations,” explained KPMG in a note.

Dubai also introduced waivers linked to some residency and labour mobility fines. The measures were designed to encourage workforce retention and simplify employee movement between Dubai and free zones.

Residency permit issuance and renewal procedures were streamlined in some areas to reduce delays and administrative burdens. The measures were intended to support workforce continuity for businesses dealing with operational disruption.

The Dubai International Financial Centre and the Dubai Financial Services Authority also introduced temporary measures for firms operating within the financial free zone.

For businesses and residents, the measures are aimed at one core objective: keeping liquidity flowing through the economy while limiting operational disruption during a period of regional uncertainty.

While the economic impact of the regional conflict is yet to fully determined, particularly for sectors exposed to trade flows, tourism and logistics, the combination of banking relief, fee deferrals, customs flexibility and regulatory easing has created one of the broadest coordinated support responses introduced in the UAE since the start of the regional tensions.

KPMG said the initiatives “provide meaningful cash-flow relief, indirect tax timing benefits, and compliance flexibility for businesses operating in Dubai.” The firm added that the measures reinforce “confidence in Dubai’s resilient, responsive, and business-friendly economic framework.”

The UAE’s response has focused less on broad stimulus spending and more on targeted measures designed to stabilise business activity and preserve financial confidence. The support package has largely centred on three priorities:

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.