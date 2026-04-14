Banks have also been granted flexibility in how they treat affected loans during the deferral period. The move allows lenders to delay classification changes for customers who opt into the scheme, helping avoid an immediate rise in non-performing exposures across balance sheets.

Reserve requirements have been reduced from 5.0% to 3.5%, while key liquidity ratios have been eased. The minimum Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Net Stable Funding Ratio have both been lowered from 100% to 80%, freeing up additional funds that can be directed into the real economy.

For six months, retail banks will have access to unlimited Bahraini dinar liquidity against eligible collateral, with the current level of available collateral estimated at BHD7.0 billion. The repo facility has also been extended to three months, giving lenders more flexibility in managing short-term funding needs.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.