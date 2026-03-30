According to Bloomberg, the measures include permitting banks to defer loan principal and interest payments for up to three months for customers affected by current conditions, the central bank said on Monday.

Dubai: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has introduced a series of support measures, allowing lenders to offer payment deferrals, easing reserve requirements and providing unlimited repo liquidity as Gulf policymakers respond to the fallout from the Iran war, now in its fifth week.

It will also offer unlimited Qatari riyal repurchase facilities against eligible securities held by banks, alongside a term repo facility with maturities of up to three months.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.