The bank provides repo facilities and payment relief to maintain stability
Dubai: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has introduced a series of support measures, allowing lenders to offer payment deferrals, easing reserve requirements and providing unlimited repo liquidity as Gulf policymakers respond to the fallout from the Iran war, now in its fifth week.
According to Bloomberg, the measures include permitting banks to defer loan principal and interest payments for up to three months for customers affected by current conditions, the central bank said on Monday.
It will also offer unlimited Qatari riyal repurchase facilities against eligible securities held by banks, alongside a term repo facility with maturities of up to three months.