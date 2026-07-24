Advisory covers UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Gulf of Oman and now Jordan until August 31
Dubai: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its safety advisory warning airlines against operating in the airspace over the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and parts of the Gulf of Oman until August 31, citing the continuing risk posed by military activity across the region.
The advisory, known as a Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB), was revised on July 22. EASA said the validity of the bulletin has been extended until the end of August, with "no changes to the content or recommendations."
EASA’s announcement comes after the US-Iran war escalated significantly as the US completed a 13th consecutive night of airstrikes on Iranian military targets, Iran rejected a temporary US ceasefire proposal, and Brent crude oil prices briefly surpassed $100 per barrel.
The escalation has also prompted the US, UK, Canada, and Australia to issue travel advisories for their citizens in the Middle East.
The bulletin applies to European airlines and third-country carriers authorised by EASA operating flights to, from and within the European Union.
It covers airspace at all altitudes and flight levels over:
United Arab Emirates
Bahrain
Kuwait
Qatar
Parts of the Gulf of Oman west of longitude 58°E
EASA recommends that operators do not operate within the affected airspace and instead closely monitor developments and follow official aeronautical guidance.
According to EASA, the security situation in the Gulf remains volatile despite a memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran to extend a temporary ceasefire.
The agency said implementation of the agreement has been marked by "recurrent and significant violations," creating "a high level of risk across the Gulf region."
It said Iranian efforts to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, repeated attacks on commercial vessels and related US military actions continue to increase risks for civil aviation.
EASA warned that airlines face multiple potential threats while flying through the region, including missile and drone attacks, air-defence interception activity, falling debris, and combat aircraft operations.
The agency said the heightened readiness of national and US air-defence systems increases the possibility of "misidentification, unintended engagement and collateral effects affecting civil aircraft."
It also warned that military operations could occur with little or no warning, leaving airlines with very limited time to reroute aircraft safely.
EASA has also issued a new Conflict Zone Information Bulletin covering Jordan, recommending that airlines avoid operating in the country's airspace until August 31.
The agency said the security situation has deteriorated rapidly since mid-July, with increased missile and drone activity affecting Jordanian airspace.
It noted that, despite the heightened military activity, Jordanian authorities have not introduced conflict-related airspace restrictions or route closures, leaving airlines with limited publicly available mitigation measures.
However, for passengers, the advisory does not mean commercial flights have stopped operating.
Rather, it is guidance issued to airlines to help them assess operational risks and determine whether flights should be rerouted or adjusted based on the evolving security situation.