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DIFC rolls out fee relief, payment breaks for firms and retailers

Payment plans and fee relief aim to ease pressure on DIFC firms and retailers

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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DIFC.
DIFC.
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Dubai: Dubai’s financial hub has moved to ease pressure on companies operating within its ecosystem, introducing a package of temporary support measures to stabilise cash flows and give firms breathing space.

Dubai International Financial Centre said the initiatives take effect immediately and are designed to support both corporate tenants and retail operators navigating a tighter operating environment.

The measures centre on flexibility. Businesses will be able to spread out licence renewal costs through instalment plans, while selected administrative payments linked to leases and registrations will be deferred through grace periods. Retail operators, often the first to feel a slowdown in footfall, are also set to receive additional support.

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Focus on cash flow and continuity

The approach aims to preserve liquidity at the business level, particularly for smaller firms and consumer-facing outlets that are often strained when costs rise or demand softens.

Flexible payment structures reduce the need for upfront outflows, which can help companies maintain payroll, manage inventory and sustain day-to-day operations. Grace periods on regulatory and administrative payments further ease near-term obligations, allowing firms to prioritise core business activity.

Regulatory easing for new and existing firms

Support is also extending into the regulatory space. The Dubai Financial Services Authority is introducing temporary relief measures for firms seeking authorisation as well as those already operating within the centre.

That move is likely to sustain deal flow and new market entries at a time when companies may otherwise delay expansion plans due to cost considerations or uncertainty.

“At DIFC, we stand alongside our clients, partners and employees with a clear commitment to provide support and reassurance when it is needed most,” said Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority.

“The package of temporary relief measures we are introducing reflects a thoughtful and proactive approach to easing immediate pressures, while reinforcing the strength, resilience and long-term sustainability of the DIFC ecosystem. We remain confident in the fundamentals of our community and its ability to emerge stronger, which in turn will ensure Dubai continues to advance its position as one of the world’s leading global financial centres.”

Companies operating within DIFC are likely to see immediate benefits from reduced financial strain, particularly those managing fixed-cost obligations tied to licensing, compliance, and tenancy.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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