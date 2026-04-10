The measures centre on flexibility. Businesses will be able to spread out licence renewal costs through instalment plans, while selected administrative payments linked to leases and registrations will be deferred through grace periods. Retail operators, often the first to feel a slowdown in footfall, are also set to receive additional support.

“The package of temporary relief measures we are introducing reflects a thoughtful and proactive approach to easing immediate pressures, while reinforcing the strength, resilience and long-term sustainability of the DIFC ecosystem. We remain confident in the fundamentals of our community and its ability to emerge stronger, which in turn will ensure Dubai continues to advance its position as one of the world’s leading global financial centres.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.