The regulator said it will continue close supervision of financial and operational conditions, working with firms to ensure stability across the centre. Any relief granted will be time-bound and subject to oversight, with the objective of supporting resilience without compromising the integrity of the DIFC framework.

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said the move is intended to help firms bridge a period of disruption while maintaining stability. "These measures will ease operational challenges while ensuring our high regulatory standards continue to be met. We will continue to review the situation, as it unfolds, and will provide additional measures to assist firms, if needed, including assistance in returning to normal trading conditions.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.