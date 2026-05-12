Linning added, "In misleading and deceiving clients and reinsurers as he did, Mr Mohsen failed to meet those standards. The fine imposed on Mr Mohsen and the prohibition and restriction imposed on him reflect the seriousness of his misconduct and serves to warn others against engaging in similar conduct.”

The DFSA also prohibited him from holding office or working at any DFSA-authorised firm. He has also been restricted from carrying out any function connected to financial services in or from DIFC.

The DFSA also said he told reinsurers that deductions had to be made from premiums, but the deducted amounts were instead kept by the firm as brokerage.

According to the regulator, Mohsen misled insurers and reinsurers over a period of more than three years by quoting higher premiums to insurers and lower premiums to reinsurers for the same placements. The difference was allegedly retained by the firm as additional brokerage.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.