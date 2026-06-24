19 BJP councillors retake oath after Kerala High Court cancels earlier swearing-in

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation oath controversy heads for another round of scrutiny
Following a Kerala High Court order invalidating their earlier oath, 19 BJP councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation were sworn in again on Wednesday, setting off another political confrontation in the state capital.
The oath was administered by Mayor VV Rajesh at a special ceremony held at the Corporation office. Deputy Mayor Asha Nath was among those who took the oath again. Opposition councillors stayed away from the event.
The fresh swearing-in followed a High Court order issued earlier in the day, which struck down the oath taken by 20 BJP councillors after the 2025 local body elections. The court directed them to take a new oath in accordance with the Kerala Municipality Act within four weeks and ruled that they could not exercise the powers of elected representatives until they complied.
The controversy stemmed from the councillors taking the oath in the names of multiple deities and martyrs instead of following the format prescribed under the law.
In its judgment, the High Court clarified that elected representatives can either take the oath in the name of God or make a solemn affirmation. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan observed that the Kerala Municipality Act does not permit a broader interpretation of the term ‘God’ and therefore oaths taken in the names of multiple deities could not be considered legally valid.
The court also invalidated the oath taken by BJP councillor Sugathan, who is currently lodged in jail in a KAAPA-related case.
The ruling attracted national attention after the judge referred to a well-known Malayalam film song written by lyricist MD Rajendran. The reference was used to explain that while people may worship in different ways, the law prescribes a specific format for taking the oath.
Even after the new oath-taking ceremony, the dispute showed no signs of ending.
The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) lodged a complaint with the Principal Secretary of the Local Self Government Department, claiming that the fresh oath did not fully comply with the High Court's directions. The LDF has sought an official examination of the proceedings.
With the BJP maintaining that it has complied with the court's order and the LDF questioning the procedure, the matter could face further legal and political scrutiny in the coming days.