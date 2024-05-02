Dubai: Qatar’s Public Prosecution has taken decisive action, referring nine government employees to the Criminal Court over allegations of wage fraud and tampering with attendance records within their workplace.

These individuals, who were apprehended in conjunction with the Audit Bureau, have undergone thorough investigation.

Evidence uncovered during the probe revealed a scheme wherein the accused manipulated attendance records, falsely documenting their presence in the office despite being absent physically. This deceptive practice enabled them to unlawfully obtain wages for hours not worked, constituting a flagrant breach of employer regulations and statutes.

In a particular instance, it was discovered that one of the defendants exploited the entry and exit times at their workplace by utilizing the employment cards of their co-defendants. This fraudulent activity has been substantiated by official testimonies.

The charges levelled against the defendants encompass serious offences, including misappropriation of public funds, forgery, and the utilisation of counterfeit official documents.