Suspect posed as representative of prominent figures to obtain jewellery without payment
Abu Dhabi Police have arrested the main suspect in a Dh14 million gold jewellery fraud within hours of receiving a complaint, uncovering a scheme in which a man allegedly posed as a representative of prominent businessmen and VIPs to obtain valuable jewellery without paying for it.
The Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police said the suspect had allegedly obtained gold jewellery from a shop in Abu Dhabi about six months earlier, promising to settle the outstanding payments at a later date.
According to police, the case came to light when the owner of the jewellery shop filed a complaint alleging that the suspect had claimed to work on behalf of several prominent businessmen and influential figures in the UAE.
The man allegedly collected substantial quantities of gold jewellery against invoices, assuring the shop owner that payment would follow. However, he failed to honour his financial commitments.
Suspect tracked to hideout
Following the complaint, police formed a specialised investigation team to gather intelligence, examine evidence and establish the suspect's whereabouts.
Investigators used advanced technologies, smart systems and data analysis to identify the suspect, track his movements and establish links between the available evidence.
The investigation revealed that the main suspect had enlisted other individuals to collect the gold jewellery on his behalf.
Police subsequently traced him to an annexe attached to a house in Abu Dhabi, where he had allegedly been hiding. A security operation was immediately launched, resulting in his arrest.
During a search of the premises, officers discovered boxes containing gold jewellery, along with invoices and documents linked to the alleged fraud.
During preliminary questioning, the suspect reportedly admitted that he had disposed of the remaining jewellery by selling it.
Police did not disclose the quantity or value of the recovered jewellery or whether any other suspects had been arrested.
Warning to jewellery traders
Abu Dhabi Police said the swift identification and arrest of the suspect demonstrated the effectiveness of its investigative capabilities and the use of advanced technologies in tackling complex criminal cases.
The force stressed that integrating smart systems with intelligence gathering and evidence analysis had helped investigators establish the suspect's identity and location within a short period.
Police urged gold and jewellery traders, as well as other commercial establishments, to exercise caution when dealing with customers seeking to obtain high-value goods on credit.
Business owners were advised to verify customers' identities and legal authority to represent other individuals or organisations before completing transactions.
Police also warned against releasing jewellery or other expensive merchandise without securing payment through reliable, approved financial procedures.
Traders should not rely solely on verbal promises or deferred-payment invoices, police said, urging businesses to report suspicious transactions or practices promptly.
The force reiterated its commitment to protecting property, combating fraud and strengthening public security through proactive policing and modern investigative techniques.