Victims were threatened with fake overseas cases and told to transfer money abroad.
Dubai Police have arrested two suspects accused of orchestrating a sophisticated phone scam that defrauded several residents of nearly Dh11.9 million after posing as representatives of official and international entities.
The arrests were made by Dubai Police's Anti-Fraud Centre following an investigation into a series of fraud reports involving victims who were threatened with fabricated legal cases allegedly linked to their names abroad.
According to investigators, the suspects contacted victims by phone and falsely claimed that they were implicated in files and criminal cases outside the UAE. The callers then intimidated victims with alleged legal consequences and instructed them to transfer money from their bank accounts to overseas accounts, claiming the funds needed to be verified and would be returned once the process was completed.
The scam resulted in total financial losses of Dh11,877,532.
Investigations revealed that some victims were persuaded to sell their gold jewellery and transfer the proceeds after being told that the amounts they had already sent were insufficient to complete the supposed verification procedures.
The fraudsters also instructed victims to book hotel rooms and avoid contact with family members, friends and other individuals until they received confirmation that they were not linked to the alleged cases. Police said the tactic was designed to isolate victims, strengthen psychological control over them and prolong the fraud.
Following the reports, Dubai Police formed a specialised task force within the Anti-Fraud Centre to analyse the complaints, track the movement of funds and identify those involved.
The investigation led officers to two individuals who were communicating directly with victims and convincing them to transfer money. The suspects were arrested and legal action was initiated against them.
During questioning, the suspects admitted their involvement in the phone fraud scheme. They told investigators that they had been recruited through social media by an entity operating outside the country.
According to their statements, they received victims' personal details, communication scripts and operational instructions through a dedicated application. In return, they were paid a commission for each successful fraud operation.
Police also examined mobile phones seized from the suspects and found victims' data, messages and conversations linked to the reported fraud cases, further strengthening the evidence against them.
Dubai Police urged members of the public to remain vigilant against suspicious calls and messages from individuals claiming to represent government bodies, banks or other official organisations.
Authorities warned residents not to transfer money, share banking details or disclose personal information in response to unsolicited requests, and advised them not to succumb to intimidation or psychological pressure. Residents were encouraged to verify any communication through official channels before taking action.
Dubai Police reaffirmed its commitment to combating fraud, monitoring emerging criminal methods and pursuing those responsible. The force also urged the public to report suspected fraud attempts through the e-Crime platform or by calling the 901 service, helping authorities protect residents and their property from financial crime.