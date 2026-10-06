Dubai Police reaffirmed its commitment to combating fraud, monitoring emerging criminal methods and pursuing those responsible. The force also urged the public to report suspected fraud attempts through the e-Crime platform or by calling the 901 service, helping authorities protect residents and their property from financial crime.

Authorities warned residents not to transfer money, share banking details or disclose personal information in response to unsolicited requests, and advised them not to succumb to intimidation or psychological pressure. Residents were encouraged to verify any communication through official channels before taking action.

The fraudsters also instructed victims to book hotel rooms and avoid contact with family members, friends and other individuals until they received confirmation that they were not linked to the alleged cases. Police said the tactic was designed to isolate victims, strengthen psychological control over them and prolong the fraud.

Investigations revealed that some victims were persuaded to sell their gold jewellery and transfer the proceeds after being told that the amounts they had already sent were insufficient to complete the supposed verification procedures.

According to investigators, the suspects contacted victims by phone and falsely claimed that they were implicated in files and criminal cases outside the UAE. The callers then intimidated victims with alleged legal consequences and instructed them to transfer money from their bank accounts to overseas accounts, claiming the funds needed to be verified and would be returned once the process was completed.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.