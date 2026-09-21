Do not pay money to access promised funds, prizes, inheritances, investments or account balances.

Do not use the phone number, email address or website supplied in a suspicious communication to verify it. Contact the organisation independently using details from its official website.

Check the sender’s full email address and domain carefully for misspellings, substituted characters and unrelated email accounts.

Be cautious about unsolicited communications, unusually large promised returns or balances, and requests for secrecy or urgent payments.

Never share passwords, one-time passcodes, PINs, full banking credentials or identity documents in response to an unexpected request.

Seek independent legal or financial advice before making a payment or entering into a transaction.