Fraudsters demand 11.1% fee and send AI-generated images as supposed proof
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has warned the public about a scam in which fraudsters impersonate the regulator.
The scammers falsely claim that the DFSA is holding a box containing money and gold bars belonging to the recipient. They demand a fee equal to 11.1% of the purported value of the package for it to “leave the country”.
The scammers pose as an officer in the DFSA’s fictitious Compliance Department and pressure recipients to pay before a deadline.
To appear legitimate, the scammers send AI-generated images purporting to show the package on a desk at the DFSA’s offices. The package bears the recipient’s name and address, with the DFSA logo displayed in the background.
The DFSA informs you that:
The DFSA does not hold boxes containing money, gold bars or other assets.
The DFSA does not charge a “leaving the country” fee.
The DFSA does not have a Compliance Department responsible for processing such fees.
The DFSA does not use email addresses ending in “@dfsaofficals.com”.
The use of the DFSA’s name, logo, office imagery or the name of a purported DFSA department or officer does not make a communication genuine.
Indicators of a scam:
An unexpected package of valuables: Recipients are told that money or assets are being held for them despite having no verified entitlement to them.
An advance fee: They demand payment of 11.1% before the purported package can leave the country or be released.
Impersonation of the DFSA: Scammers pose as an officer in the DFSA’s Compliance Department and misuse the DFSA’s name and logo.
Pressure to act quickly: Recipients are given a deadline and pressured to pay before it expires.
Fabricated visual evidence: AI-generated images are used to suggest that the package is physically located at the DFSA’s offices.
How to protect yourself:
Do not pay money to access promised funds, prizes, inheritances, investments or account balances.
Do not use the phone number, email address or website supplied in a suspicious communication to verify it. Contact the organisation independently using details from its official website.
Check the sender’s full email address and domain carefully for misspellings, substituted characters and unrelated email accounts.
Be cautious about unsolicited communications, unusually large promised returns or balances, and requests for secrecy or urgent payments.
Never share passwords, one-time passcodes, PINs, full banking credentials or identity documents in response to an unexpected request.
Seek independent legal or financial advice before making a payment or entering into a transaction.
If you have already paid, contact your bank immediately and ask whether it can stop or recall the payment. Preserve all emails, messages, documents, account details and payment records.
The DFSA strongly advises recipients not to respond to communications connected to the scam or send any money.
You can report correspondence purporting to be from the DFSA through the DFSA Complaints function. Anyone who has already sent money should contact their bank and the relevant police authority immediately.
The DFSA publishes scam warnings on its Alerts page and guides how to avoid being scammed.
Consumers can check whether the DFSA licenses firms and authorised individuals through its Public Register.
Anyone concerned about correspondence or documents purporting to come from the DIFC Authority, DFSA or a DFSA-regulated firm can contact the DIFC Authority on +971 4 362 2222 or report the matter through the DFSA’s Complaints function.