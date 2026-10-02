Campaign features competitions and Dh230,000 in prizes for community innovators
Dubai: The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) has launched a month-long campaign to help residents identify and avoid scams, including increasingly sophisticated fraud involving impersonation, deceptive messages and artificial intelligence-generated voices, images and documents.
The “Don’t Get Played” campaign runs throughout October as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month and promotes a simple message before responding to any suspicious request: “Pause. Verify. Don’t Get Played.”
The initiative includes competitions with a combined prize pool of Dh230,000, targeting university students, content creators, members of the community and Security Operations Centre (SOC) teams at Dubai Government entities. Participants are invited to use their skills and ideas to develop innovative cybersecurity content and solutions.
Details of the competitions, eligibility requirements and registration are available at dontgetplayed.ae.
The campaign highlights warning signs that can indicate a fraud attempt, including urgency and pressure, requests for secrecy, unusual demands and attempts to prevent victims from independently verifying information.
The initiative comes as fraudsters adopt increasingly complex methods. Data from global digital identity verification and cybersecurity platform Sumsub cited in the campaign shows that sophisticated, multi-stage fraud attempts detected by the platform rose by 180 per cent in 2025 compared with 2024.
Their share of all detected identity fraud cases increased from 10 per cent to 28 per cent, pointing to a shift towards more complex fraud schemes.
Beyond traditional impersonation and fraudulent messages, scammers are increasingly able to manipulate voices, images and documents using AI, making fraudulent requests more convincing.
The campaign highlights key warning signs of a potential scam, including:
Urgent or high-pressure requests.
Demands for secrecy.
Unusual or unexpected requests.
Attempts to discourage independent verification.
Messages or calls pressuring victims to make quick decisions.
A key feature of the campaign is “Yado Salama”, a virtual Emirati grandmother whose sharp instincts help her spot fraudsters’ tricks.
Through a series of scenarios, the character demonstrates how people can identify clues that may expose a scam and reinforces the importance of taking time to verify information before acting.
Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, CEO of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, said advances in digital technology have made scams more sophisticated and convincing.
“At the Dubai Electronic Security Center, we are committed to equipping members of the community with the knowledge and confidence to respond safely to these attempts,” he said.
The campaign, he added, encourages everyone to adopt a simple but effective habit: pause before taking action and verify information through a trusted source.
Al Shaibani also highlighted the campaign’s role during the Year of the Family, saying it reminds people of the importance of protecting those around them. The initiative supports Dubai’s efforts to build a secure, resilient and confident digital community and strengthen its position as a safe city in cyberspace.
Throughout October, “Don’t Get Played” will be promoted through social media, digital platforms, outdoor advertising and community events, with government and private-sector partners helping deliver its messages to different segments of society.
Established in 2014 under Law No. 11 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DESC works to protect Dubai’s cyberspace and strengthen the emirate’s digital resilience.
The centre develops cybersecurity policies, regulatory frameworks, standards and initiatives aimed at protecting information, digital infrastructure and critical services from evolving cyber threats and digital risks.
It also leads implementation of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy, supporting innovation, strengthening cyber readiness, promoting cooperation across sectors and raising community awareness.
DESC supports Dubai Government entities by developing national capabilities, strengthening the security of systems and networks, and contributing to a secure, resilient and future-ready digital ecosystem.
For campaign information, competition details and registration, visit dontgetplayed.ae.