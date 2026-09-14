New fintech reconciliation and fraud detection platform helps UAE mobile money providers safeguard their revenue

Assure Fintech enables organisations to reconcile increasingly complex transactions
LATRO, a global technology and managed services provider with offices in Dubai, has introduced Assure Fintech. This new solution tackles the escalating compliance and fraud challenges associated with modern mobile money ecosystems.
Mobile Money Providers (MMPs) have become a major driver of financial inclusion and economic activity, with the global mobile money ecosystem processing more than US$2 trillion in transactions in 2025 (GSMA, 2026). As mobile money services continue to expand, the role of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) is also evolving. No longer focused solely on voice and data connectivity, many MNOs now operate or support digital financial services, including mobile money, digital wallets and payment platforms.
As a result, both MMPs and MNOs face heightened risks related to reconciliation, fraud, transaction monitoring and regulatory compliance. Industry research from TM Forum and other telecom revenue assurance bodies estimates that revenue leakage and control weaknesses can cost operators between 0.5% and 10% of annual revenue, amounting to billions of dollars globally.
These pressures are becoming increasingly relevant in the UAE, where the wider fintech market is projected to grow from approximately $3.16 billion in 2024 to $5.71 billion by 2029. Mobile payment and digital financial service providers are also expanding beyond domestic payments into services such as international remittances and short-term lending, introducing additional partners, data flows and regulatory requirements. Therefore, the volume and complexity of digital financial transactions reinforce the need for stronger financial controls, transaction monitoring and compliance capabilities.
Unlike traditional revenue assurance and fraud management (RAFM) platforms built around telecom billing, Assure Fintech is a purpose-built financial assurance layer for mobile money and digital financial services. It reconciles data between the core mobile money platform and its financial partners, validates transactions, fees and commission payments, and flags discrepancies for investigation down to the individual transaction level.
The platform also monitors risks including agent fraud, account takeover, SIM-swap fraud, suspicious transaction patterns and KYC failures. It integrates with existing infrastructure and combines standardised controls with configurable rules tailored to each provider’s services and risk profile. For UAE providers, these controls can support the monitoring of international remittances and lending transactions, the timely investigation of payments placed on hold, and action on accounts after a customer’s Emirates ID expires.
Donald Reinhart, Chief Executive Officer, LATRO commented: “MNO-led mobile money services are transforming quickly across our markets, and UAE consumers can see this through services such as e& money and du Pay. As transaction volumes grow, regulatory requirements are demanding controls and, in some cases, segregated IT infrastructure that go beyond legacy telecom systems. AML and other risk controls can no longer simply be layered onto traditional RAFM platforms. Assure Fintech provides a modern, cloud-native platform built specifically to help mobile money providers manage greater scale, complexity and speed efficiently.”
In one recent example, Assure Fintech supported a rapidly growing mobile money provider serving 3.5 million subscribers, processing 1.7 million daily transactions and managing more than 1,000 partner integrations. Within 24 hours of the controls going live, the platform identified recurring billing leakage and operational risks that had gone undetected through their existing review processes. Consequently, the underlying configuration issue was corrected before further losses accumulated.