New fintech reconciliation and fraud detection platform helps UAE mobile money providers safeguard their revenue

These pressures are becoming increasingly relevant in the UAE, where the wider fintech market is projected to grow from approximately $3.16 billion in 2024 to $5.71 billion by 2029. Mobile payment and digital financial service providers are also expanding beyond domestic payments into services such as international remittances and short-term lending, introducing additional partners, data flows and regulatory requirements. Therefore, the volume and complexity of digital financial transactions reinforce the need for stronger financial controls, transaction monitoring and compliance capabilities.