Two recall campaigns cover Lexus LX500 and LX600 models made between 2021 and 2024
Dubai: Al Futtaim Automotive, in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, is carrying out two recall campaigns covering 6,933 Lexus vehicles in the country over separate engine software and transmission issues.
The recalls cover Lexus LX500 and LX600 models manufactured in Japan between 2021 and 2024, according to details of the campaigns, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The first campaign covers 3,222 vehicles and involves a software update to the engine electronic control unit.
According to the recall notice, the engine control software may not sufficiently account for the effect of cooling fan operation. Under certain conditions, including acceleration with the accelerator pedal fully depressed, the engine’s actual output may not correspond with approved specifications.
The engine control unit software will be updated free of charge for affected customers.
A second recall covers 3,711 vehicles and relates to an issue with the 10-speed automatic transmission.
The defect could cause excessive rotational speed in certain gears, potentially damaging the transmission. In some cases, it could lead to a loss of driving force or transmission oil leakage, increasing the risk of an accident or fire.
Affected vehicles will be inspected and the transmission control unit will be reprogrammed free of charge.
Al Futtaim Automotive will contact owners of the affected vehicles to arrange inspection appointments and carry out the required measures, according to the recall notices.