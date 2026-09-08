Recall covers GV70, GV80, G80 and G90 vehicles from model years 2021 to 2026
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has recalled 4,464 Genesis vehicles after identifying a defect that could cause fuel to leak and increase the risk of fire.
The recall covers eight model and model-year combinations across the Genesis GV70, GV80, G80 and G90 ranges, spanning vehicles produced from model years 2021 through 2026.
The ministry said the defect involves the mounting of the fuel cross-pipe, where an installation problem could cause the connection to loosen and allow fuel to escape, increasing the potential risk of a fire.
The affected vehicles are JK1 GV70 models from 2021 to 2024; GV80 Coupe models from 2025; PE GV80 models from 2025; JX1 GV80 models from 2021 to 2024; PE G80 models from 2025; RG3 G80 models from 2021 to 2024; RS4 G90 models from 2021 to 2025; and PE GV70 models from 2025 to 2026.
Owners have been urged to check whether their vehicles are included in the campaign through the government’s Recalls.sa platform, using their Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN. The Ministry of Commerce says the platform allows consumers to determine whether their vehicles or other products are covered by official recall campaigns.
Affected owners should then contact the relevant authorised Genesis distributor to arrange the necessary repairs free of charge.
Genesis lists Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. as its distributor in Jeddah, Wallan Trading Company in Riyadh and Almajdouie Motors Company in Dammam.