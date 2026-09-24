UAE fuel prices for October: Will petrol, diesel costs rise again next month?

A 10-fils-per-litre increase adds Dh6 to a 60-litre fill and Dh8 to an 80-litre fill. A 20-fils rise would add Dh12 and Dh16 respectively. If petrol increased by 20 fils, for example, Super 98 would reach Dh4, Special 95 Dh3.89 and E-Plus Dh3.81. These are illustrations rather than forecasts of the official October prices.