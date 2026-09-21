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Oil dives below $100 as Saudi supply recovers and Iran diplomacy sparks hope

Crude slumps as Saudi exports rebound and U.S.-Iran talks cool war fears

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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BRENT crude oil prices dropped below $100 amid Oil dives below $100 as a "new shuttling system" allow producers seek to keep exports flowing despite the escalating regional conflict.
BRENT crude oil prices dropped below $100 amid Oil dives below $100 as a "new shuttling system" allow producers seek to keep exports flowing despite the escalating regional conflict.

Oil prices tumbled on Monday as markets priced in a possible diplomatic opening between Washington and Tehran and signs that Saudi Arabia was restoring crude shipments after attacks disrupted key export routes.

A market snapshot taken at 2:47 pm GMT on Sept. 21, 2026, showed:

  • WTI crude: $95.29 a barrel, down $5.01, or 5.00%.

  • Brent crude: $99.96 a barrel, down $3.91, or 3.76%.

  • Murban crude: $111.20 a barrel, down $6.72, or 5.70%.

  • Natural gas: $2.848 per million British thermal units, down 0.064, or 2.20%.

Brent crude price is slightly below the levels reported earlier in the session, when the November contract traded near $101.18 at 12:54 pm GMT.

WTI’s October contract was around $97.61 at that time, while the November contract traded near $93.49.

Diplomacy weighs on prices

The decline came as investors looked for signs that the US-Iran war could move toward negotiations during the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

Reports have raised the possibility of contact between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Trump has also said Iran wants a deal, while Tehran has continued to demand terms linked to the Strait of Hormuz and the US naval blockade.

The diplomatic signals remain uncertain. Iran has warned that it would retaliate against any new US attack, and there has been no confirmed agreement to restore the interim ceasefire that collapsed in July.

Still, even the possibility of talks can reduce the geopolitical premium built into crude prices. Traders who had been preparing for a prolonged supply disruption may sell futures if they believe restrictions around Hormuz could eventually ease.

Saudi exports offer relief

The market is also responding to signs of recovering Saudi shipments.

Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline was damaged in drone attacks and temporarily taken offline earlier this month.

The pipeline normally moves crude from the kingdom’s eastern oil fields to Red Sea export terminals, allowing Saudi Arabia to bypass Hormuz.

Saudi Aramco has since increased exports and offered additional cargoes to Asian refiners through ship-to-ship transfers near Oman.

Satellite data cited by JPMorgan showed Saudi oil moving through Hormuz averaged 2.9 million barrels per day over the six days to Sept. 20, up sharply from about 700,000 barrels per day in August.

The recovery does not mean the supply chain is normal. It indicates that Saudi Arabia is finding ways to move more barrels while repairing the damaged pipeline and managing continued maritime risks.

NEW NORMAL: Reuters reported that a "new shuttling system" is reshaping the Middle East oil market, as producers seek to keep exports flowing despite the escalating regional conflict. This complex, expensive process is a stopgap measure or the global energy market’s "new normal". Several miles off Oman's coast, south of the Strait of Hormuz, ​rows of tankers lie at anchor. Many sit alongside each other, connected by ropes and hoses as they transfer crude from one vessel to another, creating a floating bridge between the Middle ‌East's oilfields and the global market.

Hormuz remains constrained

Only 17 commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz during the weekend, down from 37 the previous weekend, shipping data showed.

The reduced traffic indicates that commercial operators remain cautious despite signs of improving flows.

The waterway remains the central risk for oil markets.

US forces and Iran continue to dispute control over shipping lanes, while vessel attacks and warnings about mines or “unauthorised” routes have increased insurance and security concerns.

The conflict has also threatened alternative routes. Houthi attacks have targeted Saudi territory and energy infrastructure, while fighting around Yemen’s Red Sea coast has raised concerns over the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint.

Natural gas also falls

Natural gas prices fell 2.20% in the screenshot to $2.848 per million British thermal units.

The decline followed the broader risk-off move in energy markets, although the US gas market remains influenced mainly by domestic production, storage, weather and liquefied natural gas demand rather than Hormuz alone.

US inventories recently rose by 44 billion cubic feet to 3.298 trillion cubic feet, below expectations but still above the five-year average.

What happens next

Monday’s plunge shows that oil prices are reacting to the possibility of supply normalization, not that the crisis has ended.

The next major market signals will be:

  • Whether Trump and Pezeshkian establish a credible diplomatic channel.

  • Whether Iran eases restrictions on shipping through Hormuz.

  • Whether Saudi Arabia fully restores the East-West pipeline.

  • Whether Houthi attacks continue against Saudi targets and Red Sea routes.

  • Whether vessel traffic through Hormuz increases or falls further.

For now, crude has retreated sharply from its recent highs. But with Brent still hovering around the $100 threshold and Hormuz traffic far below normal, the market remains one major attack — or one diplomatic breakthrough — away from another dramatic move.

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