GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
AUTO
AUTO

UAE recalls 5,612 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles over fire risk

The recall covers 2021-2025 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models in the UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The recall centres on the electrical connection to the electro-hydraulic power steering pump, or EHPSP. In some affected vehicles, the connection may develop increased electrical resistance.
The recall centres on the electrical connection to the electro-hydraulic power steering pump, or EHPSP. In some affected vehicles, the connection may develop increased electrical resistance.
Archived

Dubai: Thousands of Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles are being recalled in the UAE over a potential electrical fault that could cause a loss of power-steering assistance and, in some circumstances, increase the risk of fire.

Trading Enterprises, the authorised Jeep dealer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, is launching the safety recall in coordination with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism’s consumer protection authorities.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The campaign is expected to cover 5,612 vehicles from the 2021 to 2025 model years. Trading Enterprises is part of Al Futtaim and is the official Jeep dealer for Dubai and the Northern Emirates. 

The recall centres on the electrical connection to the electro-hydraulic power steering pump, or EHPSP. In some affected vehicles, the connection may develop increased electrical resistance.

Drivers could experience a loss of power-steering assistance or see a “Service Power Steering” warning on the instrument panel, along with a diagnostic fault code linked to the steering system.

In some cases, excessive electrical resistance around the pump connection could generate enough heat to affect nearby combustible materials, potentially causing a fire and increasing the risk of injury to people inside or near the vehicle.

Jeep’s official recall system separately lists a recall covering 2021-2025 Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles involving the electro-hydraulic power steering pump. 

Free inspections and repairs

Trading Enterprises said it would contact affected customers and ask them to bring their vehicles to authorised service centres.

The required work includes inspecting the electrical connections and wiring and replacing affected components, including the electro-hydraulic power steering pump.

All inspections and repairs will be carried out free of charge, according to the recall notice.

The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism oversees product recalls in coordination with suppliers and requires companies to notify customers and complete corrective measures for affected products. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The first myth to fall is the simplest one: Longevity medicine is a quest to squeeze more candles onto the birthday cake.

Can you really reverse ageing? UAE doctors explain

7m read
The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is more than an electricity project. It represents a long-term investment in energy security and greater diversification of power generation.

Ability to keep going has become new measure of power

4m read
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo is is moving faster than any previous epidemic of the disease and is omplicated by conflict, insecurity. It also risks spreading to more countries.

DR Congo Ebola outbreak 'far from being under control'

3m read
Dual-port car charger powering devices inside a sunlit vehicle cabin.

Baseus car charger review: Best for UAE drivers

4m read