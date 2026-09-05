The recall covers 2021-2025 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models in the UAE
Dubai: Thousands of Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles are being recalled in the UAE over a potential electrical fault that could cause a loss of power-steering assistance and, in some circumstances, increase the risk of fire.
Trading Enterprises, the authorised Jeep dealer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, is launching the safety recall in coordination with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism’s consumer protection authorities.
The campaign is expected to cover 5,612 vehicles from the 2021 to 2025 model years. Trading Enterprises is part of Al Futtaim and is the official Jeep dealer for Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
The recall centres on the electrical connection to the electro-hydraulic power steering pump, or EHPSP. In some affected vehicles, the connection may develop increased electrical resistance.
Drivers could experience a loss of power-steering assistance or see a “Service Power Steering” warning on the instrument panel, along with a diagnostic fault code linked to the steering system.
In some cases, excessive electrical resistance around the pump connection could generate enough heat to affect nearby combustible materials, potentially causing a fire and increasing the risk of injury to people inside or near the vehicle.
Jeep’s official recall system separately lists a recall covering 2021-2025 Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles involving the electro-hydraulic power steering pump.
Trading Enterprises said it would contact affected customers and ask them to bring their vehicles to authorised service centres.
The required work includes inspecting the electrical connections and wiring and replacing affected components, including the electro-hydraulic power steering pump.
All inspections and repairs will be carried out free of charge, according to the recall notice.
The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism oversees product recalls in coordination with suppliers and requires companies to notify customers and complete corrective measures for affected products.