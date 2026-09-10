Your daily karak or gahwa could be doing more harm than good

Chief medical oncologist at the Advanced Care Oncology Center in Dubai, Dr. Tarek AlKhouri is not surprised either by the study’s findings. “This is not a newly established link, it is something that has been known for a long time,” he said. “We always make it clear to patients that prolonged use of very hot drinks can create inflammation in the lower esophagus, and over time that can lead to cancer. Having people here who consume hot fluids three or four times a day which is a factor.”