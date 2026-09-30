Free mammograms at UAE malls this October: Here's where to find Pink Caravan's clinics

Free clinical breast exams and mammograms at clinics across all seven emirates in October
Dubai: Residents across the UAE can get a free breast cancer screening this October, at a mall, at work or at a community event.
Pink Caravan, the breast cancer awareness initiative run by Sharjah-based charity Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), launches its 2026 campaign on October 1. Over the month, it will run more than 75 clinic activations, including fixed clinics, mobile clinics, workplace visits and community events.
Free clinical breast examinations and mammograms will be available at the clinics, subject to eligibility criteria. The screenings are open to men as well as women.
Nine fixed Pink Caravan clinics will operate throughout October, covering all seven emirates:
Abu Dhabi: Mushrif Mall
Al Ain: Mall of Al Ain and Makani Zakher
Dubai: City Walk
Sharjah: Al Majaz Waterfront and Al Dhaid Mall
Umm Al Quwain: Mall of UAQ
Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Mall
Fujairah: Lulu Mall
For those who can't make it to a fixed clinic, Pink Caravan's Mobile Clinic and Mini Mobile Clinics will travel across the country during the month. They will stop in residential neighbourhoods, shopping and lifestyle destinations, universities, workplaces and government entities.
The full schedule, eligibility criteria and registration details will be published on Pink Caravan's website and social media channels, including Instagram at @thepinkcaravan.
The Pink Caravan Community Event returns to Aljada in Sharjah for its third edition, organised with developer Arada.
Mobile clinics on site will offer free clinical breast examinations and mammograms to eligible men and women. The three-day programme also includes educational workshops, community activities, gaming zones and children's entertainment.
When: October 2 to 4, 5pm to 11pm
Where: Aljada, Sharjah
Price: Free
Last year's campaign delivered more than 19,000 free screenings, reaching 17,458 women and 2,244 men.
Aisha Al Mulla, Director of Friends of Cancer Patients, said the aim this year was to make getting checked easier, and to get families involved too.
"Early detection remains one of the most important tools we have in improving breast cancer outcomes, and our priority is to make screening as accessible as possible to communities across the UAE. This year, we are not only expanding opportunities to get checked, but also encouraging families, friends and communities to play a greater role in prompting the women in their lives to prioritise their health. By combining accessible screening with sustained awareness throughout October, we hope to turn early detection into a simple, proactive step that more people feel encouraged to take," she said.
Anyone who needs further investigation after their screening will be referred through the campaign's medical partners. These are Advanced Care Oncology Center, Zulekha Hospital, University Hospital Sharjah, NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah and Canadian Hospital.
Pink Caravan is also running programmes in offices and campuses. Companies can book a clinic for their premises or host an Employee Wellness Day. Specialised awareness sessions will cover breast health, signs and symptoms, and how to carry out a self-examination.
Organisations interested in hosting a mobile clinic or awareness session can contact the team at info@pinkcaravan.ae.
Apart from getting screened, the public can support the campaign by joining community activations and encouraging friends and family to book a check.
Donations can be made online at focp.ae/donate. Companies can also run fundraising drives, including percentage-of-sale campaigns, subject to the required fundraising permits.
FOCP's Pink Shop sells pins, keychains, bracelets and candles, with proceeds going directly to support cancer patients and their families. The shop is available at focp.ae/shop.
Pink Caravan was launched in 2011 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and founder of Friends of Cancer Patients.
It runs under FOCP's Kashf programme for early cancer detection. The campaign's main partner this year is Crescent Petroleum.