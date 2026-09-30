Free mammograms at UAE malls this October: Here's where to find Pink Caravan's clinics

"Early detection remains one of the most important tools we have in improving breast cancer outcomes, and our priority is to make screening as accessible as possible to communities across the UAE. This year, we are not only expanding opportunities to get checked, but also encouraging families, friends and communities to play a greater role in prompting the women in their lives to prioritise their health. By combining accessible screening with sustained awareness throughout October, we hope to turn early detection into a simple, proactive step that more people feel encouraged to take," she said.