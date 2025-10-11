Pink Caravan unites families in Sharjah with health checks and cultural workshops

Families, volunteers, and medical teams join hands to promote breast cancer awareness
Sharjah: The sound of laughter and lively chatter echoed through Aljada on Friday evening as the Pink Caravan launched its second community event, transforming the area into a vibrant hub of activity, compassion, and breast cancer awareness.
Organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) under the annual Pink October campaign, the three-day event runs from October 10 to 12, between 5pm and 11pm, under the theme “A Community Through Her.” The initiative offers free clinical and mammogram screenings, interactive workshops, roaming performances, and engaging activities for children, teenagers, and families.
The opening day drew more than 1,500 visitors from across the UAE. Women took advantage of the free screenings at the mobile clinic, while others joined hands-on workshops and awareness sessions.
Children enjoyed face painting, flower-making, and T-shirt decorating, while teenagers participated in gaming zones and video challenges. The mix of healthcare services and family-friendly entertainment created a warm, inclusive atmosphere that kept the venue buzzing well into the night.
Adding to the experience, visitors explored the Manbat Market, featuring organic fruits, local produce, and healthy dishes — with part of the proceeds supporting Pink Caravan and FOCP’s cancer care programmes.
Partner organisations also joined in, including the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, which hosted workshops celebrating traditional Emirati crafts and community engagement.
In line with FOCP’s mission, the event underscores the importance of early detection and breast cancer awareness. Through its clinics and community initiatives, Pink Caravan continues to provide free screenings and emotional support to patients and their families, strengthening the UAE’s collective fight against cancer.
