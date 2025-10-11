GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

Pink Caravan unites families in Sharjah with health checks and cultural workshops

Families, volunteers, and medical teams join hands to promote breast cancer awareness

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Pink Caravan unites families in Sharjah with health checks and cultural workshops

Sharjah: The sound of laughter and lively chatter echoed through Aljada on Friday evening as the Pink Caravan launched its second community event, transforming the area into a vibrant hub of activity, compassion, and breast cancer awareness.

Organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) under the annual Pink October campaign, the three-day event runs from October 10 to 12, between 5pm and 11pm, under the theme “A Community Through Her.” The initiative offers free clinical and mammogram screenings, interactive workshops, roaming performances, and engaging activities for children, teenagers, and families.

Strong turnout

The opening day drew more than 1,500 visitors from across the UAE. Women took advantage of the free screenings at the mobile clinic, while others joined hands-on workshops and awareness sessions.

Children enjoyed face painting, flower-making, and T-shirt decorating, while teenagers participated in gaming zones and video challenges. The mix of healthcare services and family-friendly entertainment created a warm, inclusive atmosphere that kept the venue buzzing well into the night.

Local market and cultural workshops

Adding to the experience, visitors explored the Manbat Market, featuring organic fruits, local produce, and healthy dishes — with part of the proceeds supporting Pink Caravan and FOCP’s cancer care programmes.

Partner organisations also joined in, including the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, which hosted workshops celebrating traditional Emirati crafts and community engagement.

Promoting early detection

In line with FOCP’s mission, the event underscores the importance of early detection and breast cancer awareness. Through its clinics and community initiatives, Pink Caravan continues to provide free screenings and emotional support to patients and their families, strengthening the UAE’s collective fight against cancer.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
cancerSharjahHealth

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah: Pink Caravan returns with cancer screenings

Sharjah: Pink Caravan returns with cancer screenings

2m read
Pink October: Get free cancer screenings across UAE

Pink October: Get free cancer screenings across UAE

3m read
Pink Caravan offers free breast screening in October

Pink Caravan offers free breast screening in October

1m read
Pink Caravan brings breast cancer screenings to offices

Pink Caravan brings breast cancer screenings to offices

2m read