UAE Pink October: Cancer awareness goes nationwide with 86 sites offering free clinical and ultrasound tests

According to Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, the "Pink October reflects our vision of transforming community awareness into a responsible health culture rooted in prevention and proactive steps." She highlighted that the concerted efforts of FOCP, the Pink Caravan, and their partners demonstrate how positive change can be achieved, establishing a framework for mutual responsibility that integrates awareness, emotional support, and corporate collaboration. Al Mulla also praised Sharjah for solidifying its role as a leader in health and humanitarian initiatives, asserting that the campaign aligns with the UAE's national commitment to prioritizing human health.