UAE Pink October: Cancer awareness goes nationwide with 86 sites offering free clinical and ultrasound tests

Dubai: The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has launched its annual Pink October campaign to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The initiative began with an overwhelming turnout and engagement at the Pink Caravan's fixed and mobile medical clinics on its inaugural day. This campaign offers free early breast cancer detection tests, including clinical, mammogram, and ultrasound screenings, available at over 86 sites across the UAE.
Underpinning the campaign is FOCP's conviction that raising public consciousness is vital. The Pink Caravan has thus developed a comprehensive program of educational events and interactive workshops suitable for citizens and residents of all nationalities and age groups. This programming aims to boost breast cancer awareness and emphasize the critical importance of early detection.
According to Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, the "Pink October reflects our vision of transforming community awareness into a responsible health culture rooted in prevention and proactive steps." She highlighted that the concerted efforts of FOCP, the Pink Caravan, and their partners demonstrate how positive change can be achieved, establishing a framework for mutual responsibility that integrates awareness, emotional support, and corporate collaboration. Al Mulla also praised Sharjah for solidifying its role as a leader in health and humanitarian initiatives, asserting that the campaign aligns with the UAE's national commitment to prioritizing human health.
Running from October 1–31, 2025, the campaign features eight fixed clinics and numerous mobile clinics.
The eight fixed clinics will operate daily from 4 pm to 10 pm, except for the Khorfakkan clinic, which is open from 10 am to 4 pm. These clinics are strategically located at:
Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah
Mushrif Mall, Abu Dhabi
Mall of Al Ain, Al Ain
City Walk, Dubai
Umm Al Quwain Mall, Umm Al Quwain
RAK Mall, Ras Al Khaimah
Lulu Mall, Fujairah
The Mobile Medical Clinic and Mini Mobile Clinics will provide coverage throughout October at more than 86 sites in major UAE cities.
The Pink October campaign includes various services to encourage corporate participation and amplify the positive impact of companies on breast cancer prevention. Businesses can book the mobile clinic to visit their premises, offering mammogram screenings for female employees aged 40 and above, and clinical breast examinations for both women and men aged 20 and above.
Additional corporate services include:
Pink October Corporate Wellness Day: A comprehensive health program that provides clinical breast examinations and mammogram vouchers.
Awareness Lectures and Workshops: Available both on-site and online, these educational sessions are designed for both men and women, covering essential topics like breast self-examination and early detection, complemented by informative brochures.
A key component of this year's campaign is the second edition of the community event in Aljada, Sharjah, taking place from October 10-12. This event offers free early breast cancer detection examinations alongside a variety of family and edutainment activities for all age groups, including play zones, competitions, and sporting activities.
Other community engagements include:
Battle Cancer Challenge: The Pink Caravan's mobile clinic will be present on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at The Seven Stadium in Dubai, offering screenings. The event also includes a fitness challenge and fundraising via the Yalla Give Platform.
Pink Tour: Collaboration with the third edition organized by Los Habibies on Sunday, October 12, at Dubai Expo City.
Ride with Rixos: Collaboration with Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi’s fifth edition on Thursday, October 18, along the Abu Dhabi Corniche cycling path, featuring a cycling event and fundraising via the Yalla Give Platform.
FOCP and the Pink Caravan stress that prevention requires a unified effort, calling on all community members, entities, survivors, volunteers, and medical experts to join and amplify the Pink October mission.
The campaign is bolstered by strategic partnerships with medical institutions, including Advanced Care Oncology Center, Emirates Hospital Group, Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, and University Hospital Sharjah (UHS).
FOCP’s Pink Shop offers premium merchandise like pins, keychains, bracelets, and candles designed to inspire hope and raise awareness. The proceeds from these sales are directly allocated to support cancer patients and their families.
