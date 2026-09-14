And while AI and technology are expected to dominate some of the discussions, hospitality executives say the human side of the industry is becoming no less important.

“The future of hospitality is about using technology intelligently to enhance the experience, while ensuring the warmth and personal connection that guests value remains at the heart of what we do,” he said.

The UAE, however, has an established advantage, she added, having spent decades building an experienced and diverse hospitality workforce. That does not mean hotels can rely on salaries alone to retain people.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.