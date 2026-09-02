UAE jobs: Which industries ramp up hiring in September

Companies have been increasingly looking for candidates who can demonstrate the value they can bring to the business, whether that means improving efficiency, increasing revenue, strengthening customer experience, or helping an organisation adapt to new technology.

For jobseekers, that can mean more opportunities, but recruiters say simply being available will not necessarily be enough to secure one.

Dubai: September marks a shift in the UAE jobs market as companies return to full operational mode, revisit vacancies put on hold during the summer and prepare their teams for the final quarter of the year.

Sean Delfin, cluster talent acquisition executive for hotel properties, has noted that September is when hiring in the hospitality sector “switches back on” after the summer slowdown.

Hospitality is one of the sectors where the return of hiring has been expected to be particularly noticeable.

For candidates, strong customer service skills, knowledge of hotel systems, and bilingual or multilingual communication can therefore be valuable.

“Hotels prioritise talent with fast onboarding readiness, and prior UAE or GCC experience, enabling them to perform with minimal training or supervision.”

He has bared that the recruitment process becomes more urgent in September as hotels across the UAE compete for the same pool of qualified talent.

He has identified technology, data and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as cyber security, among areas where demand is expected.

"Recruitment activities will increase but will be more demanding in terms of talent search criteria, capabilities, and transferrable skills due to rapid automation and need for transformation," revealed Formanes.

J Formanes, managing partner-principal consultant at People Bureau International, has highlighted that companies have been looking beyond the skills needed immediately and considering the capabilities they will require in the future.

Technology has been another area where recruiters expect demand, but the skills required are no longer limited to traditional technology positions.

For candidates, having functional expertise remains important, but recruiters have been looking for people who can combine that expertise with capabilities that support transformation and changing business requirements.

Similarly, Formanes has mentioned finance and fintech as areas where demand is seen to continue. His outlook has pointed to a broader change in the types of skills employers are seeking as jobs evolve.

According to Katrina Cariño, HR manager for food services industry, financial services are also among the sectors expected to see stronger hiring activity.

He added, "We foresee that the question of hiring would not just include the skills of staff needed now, since jobs are simultaneously changing by design, but the capabilities that shall be needed in the future."

Moreover, healthcare has been another sector identified by recruiters as an area of demand.

"In sectors like FMCG, food service, and distribution, the final quarter is particularly important because of increased business activity and seasonal demand. Hiring tends to focus on sales, operations, supply chain, finance, technology, and specialist roles that directly support business growth and efficiency," explained Cariño.

Cariño has underscored stronger hiring activity in logistics and supply chain, as well as retail, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and food service.

The nature of the jobs being sought has been changing as businesses respond to automation, productivity requirements, and global positioning.

"Real estate and property management, construction, events and exhibitions, hospitality and tourism, will also increase in business activities during this period although it will not be as much as it was the previous years," stated Formanes.

Additionally, real estate and property management have been among the areas where there is demand.

“Communication, adaptability, problem-solving, stakeholder management, commercial awareness, and the ability to work across cultures remain critical, particularly in the UAE's highly diverse workforce.”

She has emphasised that employers are looking for a combination of functional expertise, business skills, and digital skills.

“They want people who can demonstrate that they can contribute to revenue, efficiency, customer experience, or operational improvement,” exclaimed Cariño.

Across the different industries, recruiters have seen that companies are becoming more selective. Cariño has stressed that employers are not simply looking to add headcount.

“In a competitive market, a candidate who can clearly articulate ‘this is the problem I can solve for your business’ will always stand out,” said Cariño.

Her advice is to be intentional about the job search, understand the role, research the company, and tailor the application.

Cariño has urged candidates not to simply list their responsibilities. Instead, they should demonstrate their impact.

For jobseekers hoping to benefit from increased September activity, recruiters say the way experience is presented can make a difference.

Candidates should research the company, understand its brand, and arrive at the interview with clarity about their professional goals. This helps an interviewer understand the candidate's direction and how the company may support their career path.

Candidates should be authentic and allow their personality to come through during an interview. He has also encouraged candidates to listen carefully and communicate their thoughts clearly.

And for anyone preparing to apply, recruiters say that candidates should not just look for the industries that are hiring. Rather, look at the problems those industries need people to solve and show that you can solve them.

Employers want candidates who understand their business, can demonstrate measurable results, and have the skills to adapt as jobs change.

Hospitality is preparing for increased guest demand. Technology and AI remain important as businesses automate and transform. Finance and fintech continue to evolve, while healthcare, logistics, supply chain, real estate, engineering, and other sectors are also expected to seek talent.

For jobseekers, the return from the summer period could create a fresh window of opportunity across several UAE industries.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.