GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Jobs in the UAE: These sectors are hiring and these skills could get you noticed

AI skills, experience and visibility gain weight while employers become more selective

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
5 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Evening rush in Business Bay as office workers head home after work in Dubai.
Evening rush in Business Bay as office workers head home after work in Dubai.
Staff-Supplied

Dubai: UAE job seekers looking for their next role are seeing demand build across technology, financial services, healthcare, logistics, real estate, construction and professional services, while recruiters say getting hired increasingly depends on AI fluency and demonstrable experience.

Hiring conditions remain uneven across sectors, with Dubai continuing to generate a broad range of opportunities, Abu Dhabi adding roles across finance, technology, energy and infrastructure, and Ras Al Khaimah seeing recruitment linked to new consumer-facing businesses.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here

Mahesh Shahdadpuri, Group Chairman of TASC Outsourcing, expects technology, financial services, healthcare, logistics, real estate, construction and professional services to remain among the strongest areas for recruitment.

Given the depth of Dubai’s private sector, strong hiring is likely across technology, financial services, hospitality, real estate, and professional services. Abu Dhabi will continue to create opportunities across financial services, technology, energy and infrastructure as the emirate expands its economic base
Jobs in the UAE: These sectors are hiring and these skills could get you noticed
Mahesh Shahdadpuri Group Chairman of TASC Outsourcin

Nicki Wilson, Owner and Managing Director of Genie Recruitment, is seeing demand across F&B, retail, FMCG, marketing, customer service and other consumer-facing roles.

Dubai is expected to remain a major source of vacancies, while Wilson said Ras Al Khaimah is also seeing recruitment linked to Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Thousands of people are currently being hired for the property alone, which will have a knock on effect across hospitality, retail, F&B and supporting industries in the emirate.
Nicki Wilson, executive director at Genie Recruitment
Nicki Wilson, executive director at Genie Recruitment
Supplied
Nicki Wilson Owner and Managing Director of Genie Recruitment

Hospitality remains more mixed in the near term. Wilson said hiring in the sector is still down, although she expects some recovery heading into the winter season.

Sarah Brooks, founder of Fikrah HR, has also observed pressure across hospitality, tourism, real estate marketing, retail and trade and logistics during 2026. She described the slowdown as selective, with some companies using unpaid leave, shorter shifts or slower salary growth instead of large-scale job cuts.

AI skills move higher up the list

Candidates trying to secure roles face a more demanding hiring process, with all three experts pointing to practical skills, experience and the ability to show what they can contribute.

Brooks said AI fluency and data literacy are becoming important across functions including finance, HR, marketing and operations, while employers also value adaptability, critical thinking, cross-cultural communication and knowledge of the UAE market.

Practical, demonstrable experience now matters more than qualifications alone; candidates who can show measurable outcomes (a project, a dashboard, a case study) rather than just a CV are increasingly favoured, especially in DIFC/ADGM-based firms.
Sarah Brooks. Owner & Managing Director at Fikrah HR.
Sarah Brooks. Owner & Managing Director at Fikrah HR.
Alan Bell
Sarah Brooks founder of Fikrah HR

Shahdadpuri explained that the employers increasingly want candidates who can contribute quickly and understand how technology applies to their own profession.

“AI is becoming relevant across almost every profession. Employers are looking for candidates who understand how AI applies to their field and can use these tools effectively in their day-to-day work.”

Communication, problem-solving and commercial awareness also remain important, particularly when employers are examining each hire more closely.

Tougher market for entry-level candidates

Graduates and entry-level candidates face particularly strong competition, according to Wilson, who said employers have increasingly sought experienced hires over the past two years.

A degree on its own is becoming less effective as a differentiator, with employers looking more closely at experience, attitude, commercial awareness and what candidates can contribute to the business.

Wilson explained that the candidates also need to improve how they present themselves before approaching employers.

“It all starts with your CV, personal branding, networking and actually using LinkedIn properly.”

Visibility can play a major role, particularly when jobs are filled before reaching public job boards.

“Being visible and building relationships is way more important than submitting applications,” Wilson said.

Local candidates or overseas hires?

Recruiters expect both UAE-based and international hiring to continue, although the balance depends heavily on the role.

Shahdadpuri said the local talent pool is growing, giving employers access to more professionals who already understand the market, while companies will continue recruiting internationally when specialised expertise is difficult to find locally.

Wilson is seeing a similar pattern, with employers concentrating more heavily on candidates already in the region while continuing overseas recruitment for niche positions in areas such as growth, technology, buying, product development and strategy.

Brooks expects stronger local recruitment for compliance-driven and entry and mid-level skilled positions, alongside relocation-based hiring for scarce technical and senior specialist roles. She also pointed to Emiratisation requirements as a driver of local hiring in sectors including banking, insurance, real estate and technology.

Applying for jobs takes more than clicking ‘Apply’

Recruiters recommend spreading a job search across several channels instead of depending heavily on online applications.

Brooks said LinkedIn remains important for specialist, technical and senior roles, while Indeed, Gulftalent and Bayt generate higher volumes for operational, entry-level and administrative positions. Naukrigulf remains another channel for candidates seeking to relocate to the Gulf, particularly from South Asia.

Direct company outreach, recruiter relationships, referrals and professional networking should also form part of the search.

Shahdadpuri said candidates need to tailor applications to individual roles and clearly explain the value they can bring to the employer, while Wilson said many opportunities are filled through networks, databases, referrals and direct approaches before an advert appears.

“If your entire job-search strategy only begins when you lose your job and consists of scrolling through adverts and clicking "Apply", you're already on the back foot,” Wilson said.

Recruitment outlook for 2027

Industry experts expect hiring opportunities to continue into 2027, although companies are likely to remain selective about the positions they add.

Shahdadpuri expects continued investment in technology, infrastructure, tourism, financial services and economic diversification to support skilled hiring, with greater demand for professionals who can combine their core expertise with technology.

Brooks expects stronger recruitment momentum in 2027, including renewed activity in tourism, hospitality and real estate alongside continued demand in technology, finance and healthcare.

Wilson said the volume of vacancies currently reaching her agency is already showing signs of greater employer confidence, with some companies briefing recruiters on multiple roles at once.

“If this momentum continues through the remainder of the year, I think we have very good reason to be optimistic about recruitment going into 2027.”

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE jobs

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

FILE - This photo provided by NASA shows Kieran Wilson, LINK's principal investigator, and Hunter Robertson, a space systems engineer, both at Katalyst Space, standing next to their spacecraft inside the SES (Space Environment Simulator) at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., April 17, 2026, ahead of thermal vacuum testing.

Mission to rescue NASA's telescope runs into trouble

1m read
Matt Damon as Odysseus in a scene from "The Odyssey."

The Odyssey translator slams Nolan’s film over script

2m read
England's Joe Root plays a shot during the second ODI against India at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales on July 16, 2026.

Brook urges England to follow ever-green Root's example

2m read
India's Shreyas Iyer hurts himself making a stop in the field during the second Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-east England on July 4, 2026.

After 52 months, India are no longer the No.1 T20I team

2m read